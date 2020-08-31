Laser has birds ducking for cover

WHEN it comes to crop pests, the mind turns to slugs, snails or even more exotic insects such as locusts.

However the humble duck, although a favourite for many as a dash of colour across the landscape, is far from innocent in terms of its impact on agriculture.

This year in particular many farmers have recorded significant economic damage from unwanted avian guests that come in and feast on a particular pocket of crop in both the broadacre and horticultural cropping sectors

With this in mind one Australian grower has looked to solve the problem of duck damage via the use of a novel Dutch-developed bird deterrent.

The Avix laser system, developed by Bird Control Groups in the Netherlands, works by setting a green laser beam in a pattern across the paddock, which scares the birds off.

Queensland-based Koala Farms, which has horticultural properties at Gatton, in the Lockyer Valley, and Cambooya, on the Darling Downs, has trialled the system and has reported a 100 per cent drop in duck numbers.

Farm owner Anthony Staatz said the laser system helped save $50,000 in bird damage a year.

Mr Staatz said ducks, in particular wood ducks, had become an increasing problem on his properties in recent years with duck more and more mobile due to the need to move out of their traditional habitat, impacted by drought.

He said he was happy to be using an environmentally friendly system of repelling birds.

"The laser bird repellent is a humane alternative to dealing with the duck problem," Mr Staatz said.

Mr Staatz's problems are not uncommon, with many farmers, especially those in proximity to permanent water, recording a big upswing in bird numbers on crop since the big east coast dry kicked in two and a half years ago.

