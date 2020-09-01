Finding the real gold in the Goldfields

A RECORDING studio and arts hub in an old train station is a pretty novel concept.

But it is one which has become a reality for Barefoot Bands, a volunteer organisation dedicated to helping those living in regional and remote communities by teaching and recording music.

Founded by Brenton Meynell and Karnivool band member Drew Goddard, when asked to define what Barefoot Bands is, Mr Meynell said he still wasn't exactly sure.

"But I do know we've been good for regional communities and they enjoy what we do, so as long as that's the case we'll keep going," Mr Meynell said.

Having grown up in the Pilbara, he lived all over Australia before deciding to return to the country, working on the mines and teaching music in Leonora.

A gifted musician himself, Mr Meynell played in a band, Crystal Blade, as a teenager and had his music recorded by renowned Australian record producer Mark Opitz, who has worked with the likes of INXS, Cold Chisel and AC/DC.

From that recording the band garnered airplay and Mr Meynell was able to live off his music for a while.

Soon after Crystal Blade broke up, Mr Meynell started recording music at his own studio, working at record labels, playing in band Sevenhurtz and began teaching music.

"It was when I was teaching music at the local school in Leonora that I was really confronted by the number of suicides in town," Mr Meynell said.

The old Coolgardie Railway Station has been turned into a free recording studio for the local community by volunteer organisation Barefoot Bands.

"At the time Leonora had one of the highest rates of suicide in the whole world and I just thought - there must be something we can do to help the situation."

Already running a football program to help keep the local kids happy and motivated, Mr Meynell said the problem was when the footy season ended.

Sticking with his passion for music, Mr Meynell ran some workshops in collaboration with youth centres in the Goldfields as a suicide prevention project.

"We ended up putting on some bands and playing as a backing band ourselves at the Leonora Gift and discovered all of this amazing talent in the Goldfields," Mr Meynell said.

Working with Nigel Bird from West Australian Music (WAM) on Sounds of The Goldfields, which recorded a mix of established and lesser known artists, the duo discovered even more talent.

It was then Mr Meynell knew he had to continue the music workshops and expand them.

Having worked with Mr Goddard's dad, Dave, who was running indigenous programs in conjunction with the local school, Mr Meynell met Drew when he participated in a workshop in Leonora after some encouragement from his father.

Due to their mutual love of music and common goal to help the local community, the pair formed a fast friendship and began on the journey of Barefoot Bands.

Working in collaboration with youth centres in Leonora, Laverton, Kambalda and Coolgardie, Barefoot Bands has since run music workshops and community events to get local and Indigenous kids interested in music.

But it's not only kids the group targets.

"We work with the entire community," Mr Meynell said.

"We want to find the hidden gems that have been playing music for a long time and have a whole lot of original music that no one has ever heard - they're the ones we want to get recorded down.

"We've also found a lot of talented senior musicians as well, so we will get them into the recording studio too."

Supplying acts for Coolgardie Day, Kalbarri Rock Lobster Fest and Leonora Golden Gift, Barefoot Bands has tasked itself with finding regional talent and putting it on show to the community.

Having gained much momentum in the Goldfields, Mr Meynell and Mr Goddard, respectively based in Kalbarri and Perth, decided to set up a base in the region after being informed by the Coolgardie Shire that the old Coolgardie Railway Station had come up for lease.

"We put in an expression of interest to the shire, demonstrating what we could deliver for the community and the shire partnered with us to take up residence," Mr Meynell said.

Working on a voluntary basis, the duo covers as many costs as it can for Barefoot Bands.

"Our rent is extremely low, so the shire helps us out in that way, and then we work with the Coolgardie Community Resource Centre and have some private sponsorship which allows us to continue our work," Mr Meynell said.

"As we're a voluntary organisation, we're not going to be there all the time, but Drew and I will still get down as often as we can.

"And if Drew and I can't make it, we have other members of the team that can help people out as well.

"We are hopeful we might eventually get funding to train up a local to run the studio on a permanent or part-time basis."

After a huge turnout for the recording studio's opening week in early August, song writing and recording workshops, as well as guitar, bass and drum lessons have already been held at the studio.

"We had the Coolgardie Christian Aboriginal Parent Directed School (C.A.P.S) school in every day and taught them how to record music and the choir, violin players from the school, local musicians and even guys who didn't play music - we put them on an instrument and taught them how to play and recorded that down," Mr Meynell said.

"We also did a recording with Vic Dale, a famous Australian bush poet, and some local indigenous guys."

Mr Goddard, who plays lead guitar in Perth band Karnivool, said there was a synergy between the work with Barefoot Bands and his own music.

"It works both ways, because the people we play with and record in these communities teach us a whole lot too and a lot of the time their knowledge is actually better than our own" Mr Goddard said.

"I sort of lost the forest through the trees a little bit there - but going out to these remote communities and seeing how happy music makes people is incredibly rewarding."

With parents who were both teachers, Mr Goddard lived in many of WA's regional towns himself growing up.

"Places like Mingenew, Southern Cross, Goomalling, Esperance up to Kununurra and then we moved back down to Perth in 1990 when my dad left the Education Department," Mr Goddard said.

Playing piano as a kid but not enjoying it, Mr Goddard said it was Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' which was the catalyst for him to start playing the drums and guitar.

"I did a year of music at the Conservatorium of Music straight out of high school, but I didn't last long there because that was when Karnivool had started to pick up some gigs," Mr Goddard said.

After releasing three Karnivool records, with four years between each release, he said heading out bush with his "old man" came at a good time in his life.

"It really is a labour of love because it's a lot of work to get one album done," Mr Goddard said.

"We visited a bunch of towns in the Northern Territory where dad acted as a facilitator between the Education Department and the local communities.

"He encouraged me to take my guitar and start introducing myself in places like Wiluna and we did a bunch of trips to the Goldfields and that's how I met Brenton."

With Karnivool's American and European tours cancelled this year due to COVID-19, he said the band was looking at doing some regional shows and that the chances of Karnivool doing some work with Barefoot Bands was likely.

"Karnivool has helped out with our workshops before and my two worlds might collide again in the near future as they're always keen," Mr Goddard said.

"One of the reasons I think Karnivool has been able to go on for so long is because we have all been given free rein to do what we want and need to do."

Looking forward, Barefoot Bands goal is for the recording studio to eventually be self-sustaining.

"We've found so much talent that it will take the next 10 years to record it all I think," Mr Meynell said.

"Come next year we are both freed up a little bit so we should be able to spend a bit more time out there to try and find the real gold in the Goldfields."