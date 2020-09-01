Farmers await national worker code

The Victorian Farmers Federation says NSW's partial relaxation of border restrictions is a step in the right direction, but expects a national agricultural worker code will address many of the issues primary producers are still facing.

The NSW government is set to announce the reinstatement of the Victorian "border bubble" to 50 kilometres.

The SA government recently reinstated its 40-kilometre buffer zone along the Victorian border, after a week of lockdowns.



Read more:

Date set for return of 50km border zone



Agriculture still hitting a border brick wall



SA ag calls for special cross border permit



VFF president David Jochinke said talking and consulting with farmers in border regions was the key to understanding the mass confusion and uncertainty, jeopardising Victoria's $40 billion agriculture industry.

"This announcement to reinstate the 50km border zone after meeting with and speaking to border residents demonstrates the value and importance of consultation,' Mr Jochinke said.

"There's been genuine concern from farmers about the immediate future of their livelihoods and, in many cases, the viability of towns and communities in our border regions."

He said the VFF had been told of farmers who had not been able to gain access to their interstate properties to check water, wean calves and mark lambs.

They were all jobs that were absolutely vital to animal welfare.

"Decision-makers need to understand agriculture doesn't only operate within state borders, it transcends these and we need an ironclad agreement from all states so critical agriculture can continue," Mr Jochinke said.

The VFF has been liaising with key farming groups and has been communicating crucial concerns to both the Federal and State Governments ahead of the expected National Agriculture Worker Code. Our key requests are:

. Free up the movement of the agricultural workforce;

. Removal of arbitrary limitations on origin and destination travel;

. Smoother flow of agricultural goods and services intra state and interstate;

. Regulatory change to ensure that agriculture is deemed an essential or critical service;

. Asymptomatic testing should not be required, but if it is, testing should be accessible and affordable.

"We have been extremely clear that there is an urgent need for free movement of the agricultural workforce."

"Farmers simply can't afford the type of disruption we've seen recently. It's farmers and their farm businesses that are suffering now, but if the problem isn't fixed, it will be Australia's problem."

Have you signed up to Stock & Land's daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to Victorian agriculture.

iframe src="https://stockandland.us5.list-manage.com/subscribe/?u=f821a3c0f9ebb195a03cb86d4&id=d5fc318b38" width="100%" height="650px" /iframe

.

The story Farmers await national worker code first appeared on Stock & Land.