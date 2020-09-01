Plea not to travel along barrier fence

TRAVELLERS, sightseers and other members of the public are reminded to steer clear of travelling along Western Australia's State Barrier Fence.

Stretching more than 1190 kilometres from north of Kalbarri to east of Ravensthorpe, the State Barrier Fence plays an important role in preventing animal pests such as wild dogs from moving into the agricultural areas from pastoral areas in the east.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) has advised it is illegal to travel on the track that runs alongside the fence.

DPIRD State Barrier Fence manager Craig Robins said only authorised vehicles requiring access for government or commercial purposes were permitted.

"The community needs to be aware that the State Barrier Fence is a work site, where doggers, government staff and contractors need to carry out control and fence-related work, including maintenance and upgrades," Mr Robins said.

"Poisons, traps and firearms are being used along the fence by doggers to control wild dog populations.

"It is not a safe place for the public.

"We don't want to discourage tourists from enjoying the outback experience, but it would be wiser to travel the many other roads available."

Travellers can only drive on roads that transect the fence.

There are surveillance cameras in place to record unauthorised vehicles that turn onto the fence track.

'Access prohibited' signs are set up at entry points to the fence warning that unauthorised vehicles should not travel along.

People who illegally drive along the fence can face a fine of up to $10,000.