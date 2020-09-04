Riders pedal on for mental health support

KITTED up in lycra, six riders took to the bitumen in a bid to raise awareness and funds for mental health support and suicide prevention through the MVD (Michael Van Duren) Memorial Ride.

Working as a relay team with two men riding at a time, together they endured sore tushies, exhausted legs and anything the elements threw at them to cover 2250 kilometres over a week, averaging 300km a day. The team comprised Blue Tree Project co-ordinator Simon Comerford and five workers from Newcrest Mining Limited - Ben O'Callaghan, Matthew Gallacher, Bruce Peebles and Nathan Johnson.

All men have felt the dire impact of mental illness, losing mates close to them.

The Blue Tree Project emerged after the death of Jayden Whyte who took his own life in 2018.

His friend Simon and cousin Jared Beagley painted a tree blue in memory of Jayden after recalling a prank Jayden and his friend Tjarda Tiedeken played on Jayden's dad Grant in 2014.

Once word got out about the blue tree, it went viral on social media and sparked more conversations about mental health and suicide.

Jayden's sister, Kendall Whyte later created the Blue Tree Project as a charity with the vision to educate people about mental illness and suicide prevention and kick the stigma, normalising conversations on the topic like 'it's OK to have a blue day'.

Just over a year after the charity was formed that all began from one tree at Mukinbudin, Mr Comerford said it has become an amazing platform to speak from.

"Whenever I pass a blue tree it always puts a smile on my face," Mr Comerford said.

Simon Comerford and Kendall Whyte stopped along the way to grab a photo with a blue tree they spotted at Northampton. Photo by Blue Tree Project.

He is currently studying counselling at university in Perth and ventures from Mukinbudin to the city about once a week for his studies.

"I probably pass about eight or nine blue trees just on the way to Perth, so it's amazing how many blue trees there are around now."

Mr Comerford has found that since being more vocal about mental health through his work with the Blue Tree Project, people, particularly men, are more open about talking about their mental health and personal struggles.

"I think it's because people have seen me be emotional and now they are not afraid to open up to me - it's about normalising conversations around mental health," he said.

The riders from Newcrest were also not prepared to see the memory of their friend and co-worker fade away.

Michael 'Mick' Van Duren worked on the Newcrest Telfer mine in the Pilbara and sadly took his own life on the site in 2018.

It's the second time the Newcrest men have mounted the bikes in memory of their mate, with the 2019 memorial ride taking place six months after Mr Van Duren's death.

Blue Tree Project co-ordinator Simon Comerford and founder Kendall Whyte.

Mr O'Callaghan was the team leader for this year's ride and worked with Mick for many years.

"Mick worked at Newcrest for 14-odd years, he was my first boss there and was a great guy," Mr O'Callaghan said.

"Anyone who knew him really well knew that he probably had his demons but he never really spoke about it.

"I even had dinner with him the night before and he didn't mention anything about how he was feeling or that he was struggling."

Particularly since the tragedy of his fallen comrade, Mr O'Callaghan said Newcrest had taken steps to offer more emotional and mental support to its workers.

He said it was important to raise awareness about mental illness and emphasise just how prevalent it was in our communities, among friends, family and colleagues and provide a supportive environment for people to open up about their struggles.

Last year the team raised more than $110,000, with funds going towards Beyond Blue and the WA Disabled Sports Association.

This year the riders are hoping to match or exceed that figure to support Beyond Blue and the Blue Tree Project.

The riders had been training since March, clocking up about 30,000km between them.

When Farm Weekly spoke to the team before they departed, Mr Comerford said he had only really started to get serious about riding three months ago, but had been enjoying it.

"I'm feeling excited for the ride," he said.

Ben OCallaghan is all smiles, despite long days of riding. Photo by Blue Tree Project.

"I'm trying to prepare myself for the soreness, because it's going to be so much worse than the training."

A slightly more experienced rider, having taken part in the 2019 MVD Memorial Ride, Mr O'Callaghan said he was expecting this ride to be a little more difficult than last year's.

"Last year we had three groups of families with us so we had much less riding to do as individuals," he said.

"So this year will be a bit tougher as there is more riding for each of us to do.

"Seeing as we don't have the families with us this year, it is a bit more focused on the riders, but will be good fun regardless.

"And last year's ride involved Mick's family, whereas they are not doing this one but we still have their support."

Mr O'Callaghan said he had always enjoyed mountain biking prior to the first ride last year and wasn't much of a road bike fan, but he has learned to come around.

The team left Perth on Sunday, August 16, cycled via Arrowsmith, Nerren Nerren, Carnarvon, Nanutarra, Paraburdoo, Auski Tourist Village, Marble Bar and finished at the Telfer mine site on Sunday, August 23.

To donate:



Blue Tree Project GoFundMe page gf.me/u/yfrq3a

Beyond Blue Everyday Hero page