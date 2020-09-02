Author shares what she is reading

AS a writer the thing I should be doing more often than not, is reading.

It's supposed to refill the creative well, help realise what styles work and what doesn't - learning by osmosis more than anything.

I love reading other writer's stories.

It's a bit like when someone else cooks dinner for you - it's always going to taste nicer because you haven't had to prepare it yourself.

However, sometimes I forget I need to read because I've got bogged down with the business of writing.

COVID-19 has got me back into reading again.

I haven't been travelling as much, so I've found extra time.

And I don't think I'm the only one, because it's being reported that book sales are at an all-time high.

As an author, I'm incredibly excited to hear that - I love it when people read.

As George RR Martin said, "A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. The man who never reads lives one".

So, I thought I'd just share a few of my favourite reads from the past couple of months.

The Truths I Never Told You by Kelly Rimmer.

When I first started reading this, I couldn't stay focused on the story line.

I was really disappointed because I've loved every other book Kelly has written.

I put it down, then picked it back up again about four weeks later? and loved it!

I must not have been in the right head space when I first started.

Will the discovery of a tattered letter in her father's attic bring undone everything Beth has known?





The Silk House by Kayte Nunn.

I jumped right into this and loved every word until I got to the last page.

It's a spell-binding story of a mysterious boarding school sheltering a centuries-old secret, with a dual narrative.

It's 2020 and an Australian History teacher arrives at an exclusive boarding school, only to find she is looking after the first intake of girls in its 150 years past.

She is thrust into Silk House which seems to have a personality of its own, dating back to the 1700s.

And the trauma and mystery of the occupants from the 1700s come forth to impact 2020.

One Hundred Years of Dirt by Rick Morton.

If there is ever a book to explain how ownership of land can drive people mad, this is it.

Rick comes from a family who have owned great swaths of land in Queensland and New South Wales - 0.4 per cent of the Australian landscape at their height.

This is the memoir of Rick, starting from when his brother was hurt in an horrific accident and the banishment of his mother, brother and sister from their home on Pandi Pandi Station.

At times the cruelty imposed on Rick and his family had me gasping out loud.

This is a read not for the faint-hearted, but well worth the read.