Telstra tower honours Goodlands farmer

TELSTRA and the State government have dedicated a new mobile base station in the Goodlands region to honour and recognise a local farmer and a community crusader, Ross Leach, who pushed for technology solutions to support local businesses.

Telstra area general manager Boyd Brown said it was a unique set of circumstances that had prompted Telstra and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) to support a move by the local community to name the site 'Ross Leach' in recognition of his efforts and a donation to encourage business opportunities.

Last week Telstra and government officials, along with the Shire of Dalwallinu, the Kalannie Community Association and locals from the Goodlands area came together with family, friends and colleagues to honour his memory at a special function at the mobile site.

The mobile base had been constructed in partnership with DPIRD through the Digital Farm Grant program along with contributions from the Shire of Dalwallinu and the Kalannie Community Association.

"The Ross Leach mobile site is the result of an amazing team effort by all concerned to deliver digital connectivity to the Goodlands region," Mr Brown said.

"The 3G/4GX site will deliver enhanced mobile and broadband coverage with faster download speeds to support farming businesses and the local community.

"This new mobile site is a fitting memorial to Ross Leach's foresight and his legacy to encourage local farmers and businesses to embrace opportunity and explore technology in pursuit of success."

Mr Brown commended the Digital Farm Grants program with its focus on providing digital connectivity to supporting the widespread adoption of digital farm technologies.

"This is an exciting and innovative program that is enabling regional Western Australian businesses to gain access to productivity enhancing technology which is essential in helping to make these businesses keep pace with international trends and be more competitive," he said.

The plaque that was unveiled at the phone tower opening.

"The Goodlands/Ross Leach site is a great example of how the State government can team up with the private sector and local communities to bring a world of difference to supporting WA's regional businesses."

The Kalannie Community Association chose to direct Ross Leach's $20,000 bequeathment to the project that will provide mobile and broadband coverage to about 25 agribusiness and their families across 3894sqm.

The Digital Farm Grants program is extending high grade broadband services to more than 1400 agribusiness enterprises across over 65,000m2 of the Kimberley, Gascoyne, Mid West, Wheatbelt, Peel, South West and Great Southern.

"The Ross Leach Mobile Phone tower is a lasting legacy to Ross Leach and his pursuit of technological solutions to farming challenges," said Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

"This was a generous gesture from the local community, which will keep Ross's spirit of determination and progress alive, helping famers in the district to improve productivity and profitability by embracing technology.

"The Digital Farm Grants program is a terrific initiative that is helping bridge the 'digital divide', providing enterprise grade broadband essential to modern business operations - especially those in areas like Goodlands that depend on fast, reliable connectivity to remain competitive."

Agricultural Region MLC Darren West thanked the Kalannie Community Association for its support for the project, which serves as a testament to Mr Leach as a pioneering farmer in the region.