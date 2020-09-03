Aim to close yield gap across the country

A NEW investment from the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) is aiming to push crop yield boundaries in high yield potential grain-growing environments across Australia.

The national Hyper Yielding Crops initiative will be run over four years and involve five centres of excellence around the country, including in WA.

It aims to close the yield gap, meaning the difference between potential yield and what is actually harvested.

Attached to each centre will be five focus farms (25 farms in total) and a lead grower network aimed at taking research and development learnings from small plot to paddock scale.

Through the new investment, high yield potential cultivars suited to local environments will be identified and the most appropriate agronomic management tactics will be explored to assist grower and adviser decision making.

Those management tactics include paddock selection and preparation, canopy management, disease, weed and pest control, and crop nutrition strategies.

Project leader Nick Poole, who is also the managing director of the Foundation for Arable Research Australia, said the Hyper Yielding Crops initiative was a national project which stretched from the east to west coast, focusing on the high rainfall zones.

"It's about trying to improve our productivity, increase out yields and close what we believe is a significant yield gap in parts of the high rainfall zones," Mr Poole said.

"With the higher yield potential, the project team is convinced that we've got some real ability to close the yield gap in these regions and not just lift productivity, but also stabilise productivity.

"It's no good having varieties that are boom and bust, as they perform well one year and not the next, so we've got a focus on trying to look at improving yields but also stabilising them."

Mr Poole said a key part of the project would be getting growers involved as it's important for them to believe in the yield potentials being talked about.

"It's important for them to see it happening in reality, both in a trial situation but more importantly to see it upscaled on farm," he said.

"There's no point doing research unless we can scale up the findings and improve productivity on-farm.

"What that enables us to do is put some paddock-based trials in which will allow us to answer some of the questions growers have on their property in their environment."

Project extension co-ordinator Jon Midwood said the five research centres provided the focus for detailed examination of cultivars.

"That includes disease management and nitrogen management which you can't do any other way than a small plot scale environment, that's the core data we can go forward with," Mr Widwood said.

"In terms of looking at the 'seeing is believing' side of things, that's going to be going to be setting up trials in people's paddocks, so that we get some meaningful results.

"They won't be really intensive, we'll be using grower machinery to do it, but they will be answering the questions they need to know in their area."

Mr Poole said they have a focus on trying to upscale the results, which is made possible due to the wide group of collaborators that are a part of the project.

"Across the country, we've got five grower groups involved, including Stirlings to Coast in WA, which is a real down to earth, grassroots approach," he said.

"We'll be looking to also step outside the membership of those grower groups and bring in agribusiness clients as well.

"We're trying to create a whole community interest in increasing productivity right across the high rainfall zones, from small plot research, through to focus farms."