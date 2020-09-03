Blackwood group busy controlling ferals

FERAL pigs, foxes, rabbits and noxious weeds have kept the non-for-profit Blackwood Biosecurity Inc busy this past 18 months, with great success, according to executive officer Sheila Howat.

Using a mixture of techniques including trapping, shooting and two highly-trained and certified detection dogs, the Blackwood group has managed to dispatch 530 feral pigs in the area in the past 18 months.

Ms Howat said having a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Biosecurity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) - Parks and Wildlife Service allowed the group to be able to access government land when required.

Co-operation with commercial and private pine plantation owners in the area also helped the situation as "feral pigs very often lie in bush and come out and impact landholders - doing excessive damage in some instances - and then retreat back into the forests," Ms Howat said.

"We get most of the pigs on private landholdings.

"As soon as we are notified that they are active in an area we try to get out there with the dogs and track them.

"In other places we set up traps - these we can supply to farmers who can set them up permanently where pigs migrate through certain points.

"It's a bit more of a strategic approach."

Ms Howat said an orchardist in the area also provided fruit as a cheap source of pre-feed to attract the pigs into traps.

This helps reduce costs for the group and enables them to carry out more activities.

"Feral pigs is a specialist job which can be beyond the landholders to deal with on their own," she said.

"Farmers will usually shoot one or two but miss the rest of the mob whereas we try to concentrate on the whole mob at once - until a new mob comes through."

In regards to foxes, Ms Howat said, "a combination of staff and our certified vertebrate pest operators removed 1500 foxes in the past two years - 802 in the past 18 months".

"These are on top of the fox shoot numbers," she said.

Ms Howat said that landholders in the area were finally catching on that they were entitled to ask for help to eradicate pests on their property, now that they were levy payers.

COVID-19 restrictions have also meant that people have been home a lot more than usual the past few months, particularly in urban areas, and have noticed foxes and rabbits and other pests on their properties - which has kept the group busy with assisting them.

Landholders pay from $50 a year upwards depending on the size or number of properties they own.

"We can't do anything until a landholder asks for help," Ms Howat said.

She said they received financial assistance from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development which enabled them to put some members of the group through the Cert 3 in vertebrate pests and to be able to meet DBCA requirements to enter and work in State forests.

The course is conducted through TAFE and costs about $3000.

"We aim to have a one shot kill with all species," Ms Howat said.

"It's not the animals' fault that they are out there so we try to dispatch them as humanely as possible.

"For this reason we held our third annual shooters workshop with this end in mind.

"We don't like to hear that a pig has been shot four times before it retreats into the forest and dies somewhere.

"That can cause the spread of disease and we don't want that - especially at a time when African swine fever is a real threat that has everybody worried."

The shooters workshop was also a support to the Wheatbelt NRM's Red Card for Foxes and Rabbits annual shoot that attracts hundreds of shooters from Perth to the regions to assist landholders to keep on top of the pests.

Ms Howat said the results of the shoot "doesn't solve the problem but does highlight the serious nature of what landholders are up against".

In 2018, 1071 volunteers culled 5866 animals, including 3657 foxes and 1935 rabbits, according to the Wheatbelt NRM.

"Usually about two weeks after a shoot we start to see numbers pick up again in those areas," Ms Howat said.

"While it is useful it doesn't solve the problem."

Ms Howat said the group uses apps such as FeralScan and MyPestGuide to map weeds and log all animal controls.

They are also helping Murdoch University with its research into ticks by removing them from animals, or themselves, as well as conducting blood tests on the animals to check for diseases.

"It's a lot of work but great work," Ms Howat said.

Blackwood Biosecurity is the Registered Biosecurity Group in the Shires of Boyup Brook, Bridgetown-Greenbushes, Nannup, West Arthur and the localities of Mullalyup Grimwade, Wilga West, Balingup and Southampton in the Shire of Donnybrook-Balingup.