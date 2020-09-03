Restrictions take toll on country shows

THE fallout from the delay in easing of restrictions to Phase 5 of the State Government's COVID-19 recovery plan is being felt by Western Australia's regional agricultural societies, who have been left to grapple with the decision as to whether to continue with plans for their respective shows.

Following on from the announcement that Phase 5 would be delayed by two months until the tentative date of Saturday, October 24, The Royal Agricultural Society of WA was forced to cancel this year's Perth Royal Show, which had been scheduled for the September school holidays.

Agricultural Shows Australia chairperson Rob Wilson said the majority of WA's 57 agricultural shows had cancelled their events, while the fate of six shows still hung in the balance.

The Waroona, Dinninup and Collie Shows were cancelled in the wake of the State government's announcement, with the Brunswick Show also joining the fold this week.



At the time of writing, Farm Weekly understood that the Moora, Katanning, Kojonup, Mount Barker and Canning shows were still planning to go ahead under Phase 4 restrictions in September and October.



Mr Wilson said it was unfortunate that only four of the agricultural shows had been able to proceed in the first quarter of the year, with most of WA's shows typically scheduled for the second half of the year.

He said the nation's major shows had been cancelled and out of the 580 agricultural shows planned, only 55 had gone ahead.

"That's going to have a huge impact on our regional communities when you think about all of the small businesses, food trucks and vendors that get involved in these shows each year," Mr Wilson said.

Waroona Agricultural Society president Eric Walmsley said it is the first time the Waroona show had been cancelled since World War II.

"It was a devastating decision to make but, after weighing everything up, it was an easy decision to make," Mr Walmsley said.

"The amount of work that we had to do for the restrictions under Phase 4 - it would have taken an army of people.

"We had to think about the welfare of our volunteers, the committee and the local community."

With its 90th show now scheduled for 2021, Mr Walmsley said the committee was considering making next year's show a two-day event.

Costing about $180,000 to stage each year, he estimated the costs incurred by the cancellation to be anywhere from $30,000-$40,000.

"Luckily this year we hadn't given any of our entertainers a deposit, so that's saved us a bit," Mr Walmsley said.

The Waroona Agricultural Society plans to apply for the Federal government's Supporting Agricultural Shows program, which provides a one-off reimbursement to agricultural show societies to deal with cash-flow pressures relating to show cancellations.

Despite saying the Federal government money could have perhaps been better spent by helping agricultural societies to go ahead with their respective shows, Mr Walmsley said the funding would be needed for next year's show.

"The Waroona show is eligible for a grant of up to $70,000 and we'll be relying on some of that money for 2021," Mr Walmsley said.

Introduced in June, $36 million has been allocated to the grants program.

It includes $10m in operational support for local show societies, with shows eligible to claim up to $10,000 if their attendance last year was less than 2000, up to $15,000 if their attendance was between 2000 and 4999 and up to $70,000 if their attendance was over 5000.

The remaining $26m has been allocated to providing operational support for Royal Agricultural Show societies for unrecoverable costs associated with the preparation of their cancelled shows.

Last Friday the Federal government also announced an additional $2.7m in support for agricultural field days to help them deal with the cash-flow pressures caused by COVID-19 cancellations.

"All agricultural shows and field days that have cancelled their event in 2020 because of COVID-19 will be eligible and they will not have to compete for assistance," said Federal Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack said.

Federal Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management David Littleproud said there was "a real risk that not only could Royal Shows cease to function the way they are now but also those small shows all of which are run by volunteers could fold".

"I encourage my State and Territory counterparts to also make a contribution to help agricultural shows survive the impact of COVID-19 because of the positive impact they have on their economies," Mr Littleproud said.

The Nationals WA also called on the WA government to deliver a support and recovery package for regional agricultural shows impacted by the pandemic.

"These local, volunteer-driven committees now face the difficult decision of whether to press on and hope the health advice comes good, or risk tens of thousands of dollars in costs associated with equipment hire, contractors and marketing," said The Nationals WA Agricultural Region MP Martin Aldridge.

"The groups now have no revenue and no possibility of revenue for the foreseeable future."

"Because these committees are run by volunteers, they don't necessarily have the capacity or the time to go and apply for the Lotterywest grants and jump through the hoops."

Mr Aldridge said it would relieve some of the pressure Lotterywest had on dealing with applications from these committees.

Despite the delay in the easing of restrictions, some regional agricultural society's remained optimistic about the future of their shows this year.

With the WAMMCO International 129th Katanning Agricultural Show scheduled for October 24, the date set for Phase 5 to commence, Katanning Agricultural Society president Jill Kowald said it was "full steam ahead" for this year's show.

"Unless we get a call from Mark McGowan or the Health Department - the Katanning Show is a go," Ms Kowald said.

"We are planning the show so that it can go ahead under Phase 4 restrictions, but Phase 5 is scheduled to commence on our show day, which means everything could end up being the same as usual."

With the region impacted by large fires earlier this year and suffering from drought, Ms Kowald said the local and surrounding districts now had something to look forward to.

"Because so many of the regional shows have been cancelled we've had many more exhibitors wanting to come to Katanning as well - it's going to be awesome," Ms Kowald said.

She said the committee had been making arrangements to ensure the event would be in line with the current restrictions, including making sure hand sanitisers were readily available and utilising more space so that social distancing requirements would be adhered to.

"We don't usually use our hockey oval, but we will probably put our sideshow alley and big rides all on that oval to allow room for social distancing in any lines," Ms Kowald said.

Due to a sponsorship from WAMMCO, the Katanning Show will also provide free entry for patrons.

Having already received $125,000 from the Regional Agricultural Show Development Grants program, power upgrades have been completed at Katanning's showgrounds and two new sheds were being built at the time of writing.

The AgShows program has provided grants of up to $500,000 to eligible regional show societies and their peak bodies to repair, upgrade, build or buy showground infrastructure or attractions, with $20 million up for grabs over two years.

Also scheduled for October 24, the Brunswick Show Agricultural Show committee was planning for its show to go ahead under the Phase 4 restrictions.

"The changes we have already made to our program and around our showgrounds currently enables us to run our annual show under the current Phase 4 restrictions," said Brunswick Agricultural Society president Mark Talbot.