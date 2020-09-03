Unused land could be earning you money

FOR many city dwellers who are used to high density living, the opportunity to take short breaks in regional areas and on-farms, can be a slice of relaxation heaven.

Tiny Cabins is a business that has made this break from the rat race a reality, by partnering with farmers and landowners in an innovative yet simple symbiosis.

Do you have a farm or rural property encompassing more than 40 hectares (100ac), with land sitting idle that could be earning you an income?

If this sounds appealing to you, then you should contact the team at Tiny Cabins because while they have no issues taking bookings for guests, they are on the hunt for more spaces to host their cabins.

Many farms have unarable land on the edge of cropping or livestock paddocks, that can be utilised by Tiny Cabins to house their fully self-sustainable holiday rental cabins, all the while earning you $100 per week ($5200 a year) per cabin.

Tiny Cabins, general manager, Pierre Sauvignon, said they were looking for cozy secluded spots, with true natural beauty, breathtaking views, wildlife and or livestock.

However, he also noted that what farmers perceived as boring or normal was actually what many city/apartment dwellers considered beautiful and peaceful - so you could have the ideal place hidden on your property, you just haven't thought about it in the same way others would see it.

"We prefer farming land, as it is mostly cleared and much safer in terms of bushfire risk," Mr Sauvignon said.

"Many farmers think that their land is not suitable as they may be driving a tractor, or the sheep or cattle may make too much noise, but we love these aspects.

"For the people who travel to the cabins for a break, this is all part of the authentic rural experience."

Being vastly different from a farm stay, Tiny Cabins are completely off-grid and self-sufficient, with minimal incursion or interference in the everyday workings of a farming enterprise.

"All we ask for is reasonable driving access, as most of the guests have two wheel drive cars being from the city ," Mr Sauvignon said.

"And a visual feature to point the cabin towards.

"It can be a dead tree in the middle of a field, or even just a field of crop.

"It doesn't matter what is in the field in terms of whatever is being grown or livestock, because for people wanting to get away from the city and relax, the open spaces and the field are a perfect change of scenery.

"Seeing cows and sheep or a tractor is all part of the experience, because that is not something you see from an apartment in Perth, it is truly rural."

Mr Sauvignon said they hoped to find people with at least 40ha of land in total, as this allowed for at least two cabins - any larger farms would be fantastic.

"We need the land so the cabins do not see each other or the farm house and or sheds," Mr Sauvignon said.

"It is also more beneficial to not only us, but the landowner to have more than one cabin."

Mr Sauvignon said they were ultimately trying to find uses for land that otherwise did not get used, giving it an economic activity that could be beneficial to the farmer and the wider regional community.

"The great news is our cabins are 100 percent off-grid, they can be put anywhere," Mr Sauvignon said.

"They have solar panels on the roof, with a big battery to run through the night, they have a water tank attached to them, so they are completely self-sufficient.

"We also look to employ local people to come in and clean the cabins and prepare them for guests, creating local jobs.

"For regional communities further away from Perth, the cabin also brings the potential for economic activity to the town and local businesses, like cafes and shops.

"It becomes a way to monetise the land and help boost the local economy."

Mr Sauvignon said they also collaborated with the host farmers and if they have produce they sold locally, for example honey, or orchards/fruit, then they would be recommended to guests.

Tiny Cabins does all the paperwork and planning, communicating with the local shire on planning applications and bushfire management plans.

"The longest part of the process is the planning application, which can take several months for approvals to come through," Mr Sauvignon said.

"Once these approvals are through and the driveway access is cleared it is only a matter of days to clear the space and set up the cabin to completion.

"All in all, from the first meeting with the landowner to when the cabin arrives on their land should be around four months."

The cabins are all built in Western Australia, keeping it a truly local business.

The lease agreement for Tiny Cabins, with the land owner is 12 months initially.

"We feel this is better flexibility for everyone involved," Mr Sauvignon said.

"It allows the landowner to make sure they are happy with the arrangement and we have the opportunity to discover if the property is suitable and attractive to guests."

"The landowner's only requirement of upkeep is clearing the driveway/access to the cabin," Mr Sauvignon said.

At present Tiny Cabins is in the process of finalising locations for cabins on a large farm at Glentromie and already has one cabin in situ at Chittering.

"Our Chittering cabin has been up and running for a year," Mr Sauvignon said.

"We had to shut it for one month, while the regional restrictions were in place, but it has been in high demand since.

"Currently the cabin is fully booked right through to Christmas, and bookings as far as May 2021."

So if you have some spare, disused, land on your property and are looking for an easy way to have it earn an income, why not contact Tiny Cabins.