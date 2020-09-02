Chinese decision to damage WA barley reputation

POTENTIAL damage to the reputation of Western Australian barley is the key issue brought on by China suspending imports of barley from CBH Group.

CBH has confirmed it received notification it was suspended from exporting barley to China from September 1, after China reportedly alleged repeated contamination of barley with quarantine restricted pests in CBH shipments.

WAFarmers grain section president Mic Fels said it appears China is just trying to muddy the name of WA barley.

"The market was pretty much terminated by the tariffs they brought in early this year, so while this is not warranted or justified, realistically the damage had already been done by those tariffs anyway," Mr Fels said.

"When we hear about something happening in Canada or Europe, in relation to China, we all know the games that China plays, so I'm hopeful the rest of the world will understand that's all this is and that there is nothing wrong with WA grain.

"It's cleaner and greener than it's ever been, from the information I've received, there is no evidence to back up China's claim and it appears, if anything, that our grain exceeds the market requirements."

Beverley grower Garry Miller sowed his entire 1500 hectare program to barley this year and said this whole situation was just China being China.

"I expect it's highly unlikely CBH would ship barley with insects and weeds in it," Mr Miller said.

"I don't know what game they're playing, first it was our grain, then our wine and beef, it's all really disappointing.

"We produce some of the best barley in the world and I've heard Chinese maltsters love our barley, so their government isn't even doing the right thing by them."

Mr Fels said as long as there were political disputes between Australian and China, they expect there to be ongoing trade issues.

"We're not going to lower ourselves to using trade barriers to hammer home a political point," he said.

"What we need to do is get real as an economy and stop being so heavily dependent on one trade partner, not just with grain but the whole economy needs to start playing with the other kids in the playground not just the big bully in the sand pit."

Going forward, it is looking even more likely that many WA growers will dump planting barley altogether, something which Mr Fels wants to avoid.

"In order to make sure that doesn't happen we need to get back to the old days before we had the premium paying Chinese market for Barley," Mr Fels said.

"There's only two ways you can make a profit, either through return or through expenses and if we can't do it through price, we either need to increase yields, increase the agronomic benefits of the crops, or reduce our costs for the crop.

"What we've done is tighten the standards up to satisfy the niche Chinese market, which had a malting aspect to it, but if we're not selling into that market, we need to relax the standards so it's profitable to grow feed barley as a feed crop."

Mr Miller said it was a difficult choice for him, as barley consistently yields higher, but he will look into swinging to wheat in 2021.

"We've made the mistake of putting all our eggs in one basket, but the thing is we can grow a lot higher yielding barley crops than wheat," Mr Miller said.

"Pre-China tariffs, our returns dollars per hectare was that we could always do better on barley and I'll have to analyse that even still depending on what prices are at harvest time.

"If they're around the $250 per tonne mark, it's probably still viable to grow barley given we get a yield bonus, but I will have to analyse that."