Pink Shearing Day breaks another record

COMMUNITY spirit is alive and well after another record-breaking fundraising effort at the Pink Shearing For Liz Day at Yorkrakine last week.

The Davies family's Cardiff Merino and Poll Merino stud shearing shed was a sea of pink and with generous support from the local and wider community and businesses, combined to raise more than $40,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Centre - WA (BCRCWA).

The popular event's seventh year was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

But easing of restrictions in WA prompted a last-minute call by organisers Quentin and Di Davies and family and the Jumbuk Shearing team to push ahead with this year's event.

While expectations for this year were tempered given the short notice and tighter time frame, the Davies family and the Jumbuk Shearing team were delighted with the outcome.

Steven (left) and Christy Petchell, Wyalkatchem and Aaron Cooper, Cunderdin.

The Pink Shearing For Liz Day was founded by Jumbuk Shearing's Tom Reed and his wife Lucy in memory of their close friend Liz Roberts who died in 2014 after an eight-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.

This year's total broke last year's record amount of $38,400 and the fundraising event has now raised more than $158,000 for breast cancer research.

The big crowd that turned out for this year's event watched the blade shearing demonstration in the afternoon hosted by the Jumbuk Shearing team on stud sheep provided by the Cardiff, Kamballie and Manunda studs and donated their wages to the cause.

Guests then enjoyed country hospitality, freshly cooked wood-fired pizzas, door prizes and live music from the Tinny Band and bid spiritedly on the 26 items up for grabs in the auction that were generously donated by businesses both local and far and wide.

Quentin Davies, who co-ordinates the event with wife Dianne and daughters Felicity, Keisha and Jordy, thanked everyone who contributed to the event.

Libby Hutchinson (left), Yorkrakine, Lorraine Ryan, Kodj Kodjin and Lisa Mackin, Kamballie stud, Tammin.

Tom Reed also expressed his appreciation for everyone's ongoing support for such a worthy cause.

"Thanks to all that attended and donated their hard earned and for the incredible donations for the auction," Mr Reed said.

"Big thanks to the Tinny Band and most of all thank you to Quentin and Di Davies and family for making the event what it is today.

"More than $158,000 raised in the seven years for breast cancer research is a fitting tribute to our beautiful friend, we miss you Liz."