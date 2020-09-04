WA winner in Wool4School competition

A WESTERN Australian student has won the mid level - for years nine and 10 - of this year's Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) national Wool4School fashion design competition.

Three 15-year-old year 10 students from St Hilda's Anglican School for Girls, Mosman Bay, were Wool4School WA finalists under guidance and encouragement from technology and enterprise teacher Meagan Coombes.

Varna Shetty won the mid level division with her two-piece pure Merino wool designs of a circular-knit bodysuit top featuring geometric cut outs in the sides and sleeves and twill woven pants featuring layered fringed ruffles.

She won a trophy, $1000 cash prize, a $200 EMU Australia voucher for wool products and a one-on-one morning tea with fashion designer Jonathan Ward and an educational expert about career pathways into the fashion industry.

Her St Hilda's materials, design and textile technology classmate Mia Wilson was runner up in the mid level competition.

The design theme this year was biomimicry, with students at primary, mid and senior school levels taking inspiration from flora and fauna.

Varna said she found inspiration in the Pompeii worm and the fringed ruffles design element and terracotta top colour and blue pants colour were chosen to mimic the marine worm.

The Pompeii worm (Alvinella pompejana) is a species of deep-sea worm, commonly referred to as bristle worms, which are only found around hydrothermal vents in the Pacific Ocean floor.

French marine biologists discovered them in the early 1980s off the Galapagos Islands and they are renowned as the world's hottest creature.

For the competition Varna and fellow students had to research the properties of wool and how it is processed to prepare it for use in a range of clothing, from soft next-to-skin wear through to heavier protective outer layers.

Varna specified 200gsm (grams per square metre) fabric made from 18.5 micron new season Merino wool for the top and 248gsm fabric from 21 micron wool for the pants.

She also specified natural dyes made from onion skins for the terracotta colour and from indigo leaves and red cabbage to produce the blue dye.

"Using natural sources can help create and maintain a healthy environment as it prevents the use of synthetic dyes which pollute watersheds, the ocean and drinking water supplies," she said in documentation accompanying her designs.

She also outlined some of wool's natural advantages.

"Merino wool reacts to changes in body temperature so it will either keep you warm or cool, based on whether you are feeling hot or cold which will increase comfortability and make the garment adapt in various environments," she said.

Each year AWI's Wool4School invites students to design an outfit comprising between one and four pieces, using a minimum of 80 per wool.

The competition has been running in Australia since 2012 and now also runs in Hong Kong, Italy and the United Kingdom.

According to AWI, more than 95,000 students globally have learned the fundamentals of fashion design and also exploring the benefits and versatility of wool and the textile products and innovations it can create, by participating in Wool4School.

A panel of judges, including Jonathan Ward and key industry representatives, assessed every submission before deciding on winners and runners up in junior, mid, senior and aspiring divisions.

A winning Wool4School teacher and runner-up teacher are also chosen.