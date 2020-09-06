Prime opportunity to take up at Napier

Price: Auction Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1pm at 96 Lockyer Avenue, Albany

Location: Napier

Area: 206.7ha

Agent: Ray White Rural Albany

Contact: John Hetherington 0429 311 140

SET to go under the hammer is this quality former blue gum plantation known as Takenup Tree Farm.

Located on Takenup Road, Napier, this property offers a beautiful landscape to utilise however you would like.

On the banks of the Kalgan River, Takenup Tree Farm is a picturesque property that offers great privacy while being within easy reach of Albany, which is 33 kilometres away or a 30 minute drive.

This property offers great versatility as it would suit an investor, cattle farmer and is well-sized for a larger lifestyle property for buyers seeking a stunning rural oasis or farmers wanting to downsize.

It could also be a great property for a small operator wanting to upscale, while still being in a premium location that is renowned for its high productivity from good soil types and high rainfall.

The diverse appeal of this property is expected to attract a wide breadth of interest and is well worth an inspection.