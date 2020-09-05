Beautiful views a feature of Bella Vista

Price: From $2.8m

Location: Napier

Area: 277.88ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Neville Tutt 0419 193 500

BELLA Vista is about 27 kilometres north of Albany, on Yungup Road North at Napier.

It is also 400km south east of Perth.

The property has mixed soil types from loams, gravel loams, sand ironstone over clays, soapstone and some ironstone country.

Original vegetation consists of jarrah, redgum, sheoak and tee-tree over the property.

Over several years the property's fertiliser history has been very good with applications of super potash at rates of 150 kilograms per hectare.

Pastures are excellent with mixed clovers and mixed ryes.

The estimated pastured grazing area is 232 hectares plus parkland cleared areas.

Located in a very reliable rainfall region in the Great Southern, annual rainfall for Bella Vista is about 650-700 millimetres plus.

The good rainfall is complemented by excellent water supply.

The property has four dams and on the eastern area of the property there is excellent water supply from Napier Creek and an equipped soak that provides water to most of the property's numerous near-new troughs.

Water is pumped up into two plastic storage tanks with 46,000 litre capacity and then gravitates to the troughs that service the paddocks.

The property is running 1500 mated ewes plus lambs.

Stock numbers may vary due to seasonal conditions.

The fencing is mostly Ringlock on steel and wooden posts.

There has been some new fencing installed over the years and most of it is in good condition.

A central laneway leads to all paddocks and feeds back to the sheep yards and sheds.

Improvements include a general purpose shed that is fully enclosed and presents in fair to good condition, as well as a large multi-purpose shearing/fertiliser/ machinery shed which is in good condition and has power connected and near new steel sheep yards attached, plus an undercover sheep holding area.

There is an older-style grain silo used for feed grain storage which has a capacity of about 50 tonnes.

The homestead is an older-style, three-bedroom home constructed of fibro with an aluminium roof.

It has a lounge room, kitchen with a pantry and dining area, large games room, two toilets, a study, main bathroom and shower facilities also in the laundry.

The septic system was replaced a few years ago and there is a wood hot water system.

The property has plastic and concrete water tanks for domestic purposes, coupled with a concrete rainwater tank at the shed.

Bella Vista is in an excellent location that is a short drive to Albany.

It is well suited to mixed stock, prime lambs, wool and cattle, with excellent clover and rye pastures, good fencing, adequate improvements, excellent water supply.

It also offers beautiful views over the Porongurup Ranges