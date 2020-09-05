Quality property with stunning home

Price: $1.5m ONO

Location: Bannister

Area: 187.5ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Phillipa Ives 0438 683 835





NORTH Bannister is a small town in the Wheatbelt, 94 kilometres from Perth along Albany Highway.

Set 19km from Boddington, Elders Real Estate has listed 7498 Albany Highway, Bannister, which is a true delight.

Measuring 187.5 hectares, it has a fantastic four-bedroom, one-bathroom homestead with a below-ground swimming pool.

The land is primarily undulating with jarrah and marri forest gravels with a granite influence.

It is fully fenced and watered via three dams with about 121ha of cleared arable land.

The property would suit sheep, cattle, hay or grain production and is in a high rainfall area which could support about 8-10 dry sheep equivalent per winter graze hectare.

Stock water is supplied from three dams, plus there is an abundant amount of rainwater storage for domestic use.

The home is perfectly positioned to take in the views of the Bannister Valley and nature's doorstep.

It consists of a large, spacious master bedroom and an additional three queen-sized bedrooms, all with modern amenities, including reverse-cycle air-conditioning.

The kitchen has an electric induction cook-top, oven and built in microwave.

Outside are wrap- around verandahs, a below-ground, saltwater, swimming pool and double garage with an adjoining large covered outdoor entertaining area and established gardens and lawns.

Farm infrastructure includes a large multipurpose, steel-framed machinery shed/workshop measuring about 40 metres x 32m, which is divided internally into four sections and adjoins a small lean-to.

This main shed has power connected, concrete flooring throughout and a high truss height in the main section.

There is also a 15m x 12m machinery/ storage shed, a 14m x 9m shed and a small set of steel sheep yards.

This property offers buyers a well-appointed farming asset that is close to Boddington.

This property and land are well established and an inspection is recommended.