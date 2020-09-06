Savings mount up with Bushel Plus

THE Bushel Plus and EMAR chaff deck systems have helped a Victorian farmer achieve estimated savings of $33,000 a year at harvest.

Since he began using the Bushel Plus harvest loss reduction system three seasons ago, Ian Ruwoldt has noticed the savings mount up.

The Bushel Plus system is an integrated combine harvester calibration system that is designed to help quantify your harvest loss and more accurately calibrate your combine.

Running a 2018 Case IH 7240 Case combine with a MacDon D65 12 metre header, Mr Ruwoldt said the secret to using Bushel Plus to reduce harvest loss was to check it at least twice a day.

"This is easily done when changing crops or at regular time intervals and it is amazing how much difference a timely adjustment on the rotor or header can make in terms of more efficient grain yield," Mr Ruwoldt said.

He said when used in conjunction with the EMAR Chaff Deck for harvest weed seed control, the Bushel Plus system allowed him to measure grain loss much more accurately in the field, helping him to achieve savings of between two and five per cent a year, or an estimated saving of $33,000 a year.

Mr Ruwoldt, along with his brother Greg, runs a 1600 hectare mixed crop farm in the Wimmera, about 30 kilometres north-east of Horsham.

Measuring harvest losses with the Bushel Plus and EMAR chaff deck system can lead to big dollar savings.

Growing canola, wheat, barley, lentils and faba beans, he said the Bushel Plus system had come into its own when guiding him in adjusting the rotor speed and concave module selection for each crop type.

"What Ian has been doing in checking his losses reinforces the work done by Peter Newman as part of his work with GRDC on harvest loss," said Primary Sales director Peter Broley.

"Unless you measure it, you cannot manage it.

"Growers using drop-pans to measure and then recalibrate their sensors during harvest are putting an extra $20,000 back in their pockets.

"This level of saving fits with what we are hearing from growers, like Ian, using the Bushel Plus system.

"That Ian can also use his dedicated Bushel Plus for the EMAR Chaff Deck to check that his setting up of his header to best capture his weed seeds for harvest weed seed control, is an additional benefit for his overall program."

Mr Ruwoldt said he had been using the EMAR Chaff Deck for the past three seasons.

"And incorporating it with the Bushel Plus has proved a worthwhile investment," he said.

"The Chaff Deck's real effectiveness lies in its ability to segregate the weeds into the tramlines at harvesting, and this really helps keep the weed seeds in check.

"It has also made summer spraying much easier since the sprayer is driving over chaff lines - rather than dry soil in the field - and this helps reduce dust."

Mr Ruwoldt said using both together had proved an excellent addition to his armoury for his farming program, as they had minimal running costs and were easy and cheap to maintain.

"It has been quite dry in our section of Victoria of late and anything that can help increase output and make farming more efficient and better for the environment is good by me," he said.