Trial looks at early-sown canola benefits

EVALUATING canola development and yield with very early sowing opportunities, along with how different maturity types respond, is the aim of a trial being conducted near Wongan Hills.

The trial, which started in 2019, is being run by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and hopes to increase yield of canola crops through the capture of early-sowing opportunities.

It is also aiming to increase the area of canola crops sown due to greater reliability and identify if longer season varieties yield more than short season varieties with early sowing and short-season varieties with later sowing, as is commonly thought.

DPIRD research scientist Stacey Power said autumn rainfall was unreliable and having the confidence to take advantage of an early sowing opportunity was critical.

"Previous research has shown that in the medium and low rainfall zones of WA, canola yields can improve by up to 40 kilograms per hectare per day when sowing in mid-April compared to late April," Ms Power said.

"There may be even more substantial yield benefits from sowing even earlier than mid-April, particularly in seasons with a sharp finish, however there is almost no previous work on which we can assess this.

"Therefore, when growers have been presented with these opportunities in the past, they have been unsure of how their varieties will perform, and often do not have the confidence to put a crop in the ground."

As part of the trial, DPIRD are collecting detailed growth and development each week throughout the season and final yield data to identify if longer maturity types are more suited to early sowing.

That data will help the department to understand if there are factors other than water availability which are impacting yield.

Ms Power said the yield data would then be used to validate the Agricultural Production Systems Simulator Model (APSIM) to more accurately predict yield for pre-Anzac Day sowing dates.

"This allows us to extend results to a wider range of sowing dates, season types and environment and produce yield predictions when early rainfall events occur in the future," she said.

"We expect to give growers more confidence of how their crop will perform if they sow early and better manage variable autumn conditions."

DPIRD has large field trials at four locations across different environments, including Mullewa, Wongan Hills, Dale and Grass Patch.

Those trials have five triazine-tolerant varieties, from early through to late maturity and there are four sowing times, every three weeks from mid-March until late May.

Prior to sowing, the trials were irrigated to achieve the soil moisture that occurs in the wettest 25 per cent of years according to historical weather data, which allowed the researchers to create the early sowing opportunity.

Post-seeding, the trials were irrigated just enough to keep the crop alive to try and mimic a real-life scenario as closely as possible.

Other than creating the sowing opportunity using irrigation, the crops were treated as per recommended practice in terms of fertiliser, herbicide and fungicide applications.

Ms Power said in both 2019 and 2020, they have found that achieving good crop establishment in mid-March is difficult, however the crop yielded the same as early-April sowing.

"This demonstrates the great ability of canola to compensate for lower plant density, but also indicates that in 2019 at Wongan Hills there was no extra benefit from sowing in mid-March versus early April, however, we did see a yield benefit in sowing early April compared to late April," she said.

"In 2019, Wongan Hills had less than two millimetres of rainfall in September, along with several days over 35 degrees.

"This kind of tight finish is the scenario in which we expect to see the most benefit of taking advantage of an early sowing opportunity and having the crop mature before terminal drought sets in."

So far, the trial has shown that early-mid and mid maturing varieties seem to be more adaptable in terms of maintaining stable yields at all times of sowing, rather than very quick or long maturity types.

"With a second year of data we hope to confirm that profitable canola crops can be grown when they are sown in earlier than Anzac Day," Ms Power said.

"We want to give growers the confidence to take advantage of an autumn rainfall event and know how to manage that crop throughout the season."

This trial is being run as part of the 'Expanding the sowing window of canola and lupins in WA' project, funded by DPIRD and the Grains Research and Development Corporation.