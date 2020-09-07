Fine dining showcase back on the menu

TASTEBUDS will be tantalised in Quairading as a fine dining degustation is set to excite locals and draw visitors to the Wheatbelt town.

It's the second time that the annual event, Fervor, has been to the town, with this year expected to be even more coveted as events have been few and far between due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Native, locally-sourced ingredients will be showcased in the menu, which comprises five standing canapes as the sun descends over the rural horizon and a four-course seated meal under the stars.

The menu will be paired with Margaret River and Great Southern wines from Howard Park.

The dinner is organised by Quairading Rainmakers, a local community group that once held the famous B'n'S ball, but had been quiet for a few years before being rebirthed and rebranded last year.

Quairading Rainmakers president Jill Hayes said the venue gives the event a sense of exclusivity.

"Both last year and this year it has been held on private property, so given that it's an event by either invitation or ticket only provides an element of exclusivity that is perhaps a bit more upmarket than the usual country social event," Ms Hayes said.

"It's held at places that even the property owners have never thought about for holding an event, so it's really nice that locals can see their area in a different light, whether it be held in a paddock or a patch of bush - locals might realise just how beautiful their own backyard is."

Ms Hayes said the event was also popular with people from the city and other regional areas.

"Last year's guests were stoked to get out and do something different," she said.

"They loved the experience of driving out into the country and meeting locals and other visitors to the region."

Fervor, led by executive chef Paul 'Yoda' Iskov, has cemented its name in the hospitality industry by delivering unforgettable degustation dining experiences in unique, often remote, locations around WA in all regions from the South Coast to the Kimberley.

Ms Hayes said Fervor's menus fascinated diners as people had never heard of half of the native ingredients used.

"Depending on whether the event is coastal, in the Wheatbelt or up north, Fervor changes its ingredients based on what's in the region," she said.

"Between each of the seated courses, one of the Fervor chefs will introduce the dish and talk about each ingredient, where it came from and how they fit into indigenous culture.

"And wherever they can, the chefs take the opportunity to go on country and learn from Aboriginal elders."

Last year the Fervor team comprised three chefs that rotated through.

"It was quite phenomenal to watch about 10 different dishes be served for 80 people that came out of what was basically a truck fitted out to be a commercial kitchen," Ms Hayes said.

With most events having been postponed or cancelled this year, she said locals were keen for an event to socialise over good food and beverages.

"The community feels a bit disconnected post-COVID-19, particularly with the cancellation of the sporting season, so events of any nature are pretty exciting right now," she said.

"We have luckily been pretty unscathed from the pandemic.

"We had the event booked since about this time last year so when restrictions started in March we were worried that it might not happen, but luckily we have so much wide, open space we have been pretty safe to go ahead."

Fervor at Quairading will be held on two nights - Friday and Saturday, September 11 and 12, 2020.

Up to 160 tickets are available across the two nights and are priced at $150 per person.

Transport to the secret dining location will be via bus, leaving the Quairading CRC carpark at 5pm and returning after 11pm each evening.

There is also the option to add a Toapin Rise Farm tour, which grows and produces renowned olive oil and won silver at the WA Olive Oil awards in its inaugural year in 2019.

It has 3000 irrigated olive trees which are surrounded by more traditional farmland and the grove's geographic elevation provides magnificent views.