Top performer teams up with orchestra

COUNTRY towns across Western Australia are in for a treat when the Perth Symphony Orchestra (PSO) and reknowned singer-songwriter Phil Walleystack hit the road together for a series of shows.

The tour is a collaboration between Mr Walleystack and his four-piece band, plus an eight-piece PSO string section, accompanied by carefully selected visuals, lighting design and traditionally inspired contemporary works.

Mr Walleystack said his job as an entertainer was to take audiences on a journey, even if it was just for a moment, through music, lighting and visuals.

"We want to get people to come out, enjoy some great music and take their minds off everything else that is happening in WA and the world," Mr Walleystack said.

"At the same time, we will be running workshops in local schools and communities to talk about mental wellbeing, stopping youth suicide and giving pride back for people.

"We also want to get the message out to kids and give them a look into another career because music is so universal."

The tour will visit Moora, Northam, Geraldton and Albany, between Thursday, September 3 and Friday, September 25, with all performances except Geraldton made possible with support from CBH Group.

Phil Walleystack performs with Perth Symphony Orchestra chief executive officer Bourby Webster.

CBH chief external relations officer Brianna Peake said the co-op was excited to be part of the events.

"Our regional communities often don't have the same access to opportunities for the arts that Perth has," Ms Peake said.

"So we are really proud to support PSO and Phil for this tour and excited for our grain growing communities who will experience this sure-to-be incredible performance by Phil and the talented PSO musicians."

Mr Walleystack had sold many tickets for a major WA tour, headlined by his new STORYTELLAH album, before the pandemic struck, but the tour had to be cancelled and tickets refunded.

To keep his spirits and music up and the message of community solidarity going out, during COVID-19 he set up a television studio in his Perth home and began broadcasting on Facebook.

"We called it The Isolation Tour and we had a host of performers and singers going live through our page," Mr Walleystack said.

"We had thousands of viewers, nearly every night - old people, young people and hip hop artists performed.

"I started planning the tour again but a lot of the places where I had pre-sold the shows had lost their funding, so the places where we are going now, we are paying for ourselves to be there."

Mr Walleystack had also been working with PSO on their Reconciliation Action Plan, when chief executive officer Bourby Webster mentioned the orchestra had a State government grant to tour WA.

"Bourby asked me what I thought about the orchestra coming along to play with us and I thought what a great idea," he said.

"It was a bit nerve-wracking at first, I know my music off by heart and I was thinking the music was going to change a little bit but getting it scored for an orchestra was exciting."

Ms Webster said the addition of the PSO musicians to Mr Walleystack's show added an element of cultural and classical fusion.

"This is a magical opportunity for our musicians to join Phil and his band on stage, performing his wonderful songs with regional communities," Ms Webster said.

"I encourage everyone to come and hear Phil share his captivating stories and hear our musical worlds come together in such a meaningful way."

The songs and music of STORYTELLAH are straightforward yet sophisticated, combining classic sounds with contemporary rock and rap to tell today's stories of hope.

"STORYTELLAH is about bringing together ideas and cultures, without preaching or messing around," Mr Walleystack said.

"I want to be able to give this music to these communities and put a show on, so people can just switch on to something new and different and switch off from what's happening in the world at the moment."