Plenty of fruit on CLAAS Axion tractor

IT'S nice to get a few pleasant surprises when you go shopping for a new tractor.

Sometimes it can be a cost-plus exercise when reviewing what you'd like to add to a basic model.

But with the CLAAS Axion 900 Series models, a lot of the so-called fruits come standard.

They include Cat III three-point linkage, 50 kilometres an hour CMATIC CVT transmission, six remotes, 220 litres a minute hydraulic flow and a LED light package.

Then there's the Tier Three six cylinder 8.7 litre FPT Cursor 9 engine, with no Ad-Blue - a cheaper and less hassle engine than later engines complying with European emissions standards.

For Dudinin farmer Darren Kirby, the kicker for his decision to buy a 930 model from CLAAS Harvest Centre Katanning last August was "value for money".

"It's already done 500 hours as a chase tractor at harvest, spreading and cleaning out dams," Mr Kirby said.

"I already noticed the fuel savings and the power to the ground and the suspension is excellent particularly at speed over bumpy or undulating country.

"My wife Helen and my children really like it and last harvest they were sharing chase duties towing a 24 tonne chaser bin while I was driving the header."

Future plans will see an older farm tractor take up chase duties with the 930 becoming a designated spray tractor, towing a 8500L HARDI Commander trailed boomsprayer.

It will also be on standby for other duties as they arise.

The spacious suspended cab in the CLAAS Axion 930 gets the thumbs up from Dudinin farmer Darren Kirby and his wife and children.

The CMATIC transmission has proven itself in all working operations, offering a choice of two operating systems, which allows the operator to switch between two saved engine droop values simply by pressing a button.

"It's easy to set the speed for different tasks and even cleaning dams you can set the reverse speed so you're not coming out too quick with the scoop," Mr Kirby said.

Another feature which eliminates annoying downtime is the ISOBUS-compatibility of the CEBIS (CLAAS Electronic on-Board Information System) display.

"I've got AgLeader guidance and it's easy to change from the header to the tractor without much fuss," Mr Kirby said.

"The CEBIS is user-friendly to change settings and you use a dial instead of touching the screen which is a good thing when you're driving.

"It has plenty of technology but you can use it at a basic level for inexperienced drivers up to owner-operator level."

According to CLAAS, the updated CEBIS system features a 300 millimetre display and an ergonomic armrest incorporating the CMOTION multi-function control lever.

This system provides convenient operation of all the main functions using just the thumb and two fingers.

Mr Kirby also likes the fact you can transfer full power from a standing start and at all forward speeds without a boost.

According to CLAAS, 70 per cent of maximum torque is available even when idling.

The advanced low-speed concept means the engine develops 18pc more torque than previously at a lower speed, reducing fuel consumption, with further fuel savings achieved by automatically reducing the idling speed from 800 to 650 rpm when stationary.

"We generally are working the tractor at an average 1350 to 1400rpm and I have been surprised at how low the revs have been compared to my old front wheel-assist tractor," Mr Kirby said.

"The tractor has got a weight balance (CLAAS has designed the 900 Series with a 53-47 front:rear ratio) and it's obvious that plays a big role in getting the best possible torque and power relationship.

"There's definitely more power going to the ground and I'm getting minimal wheelslip and my gut feeling is that it's about 40pc more fuel efficient than my old tractor."

Daily maintenance is easy and a good feature is the easy access to the radiator to blow it out.

"And you just pull out the air cleaner and give it a couple of taps, so it's quick and easy too," he said.

According to CLAAS Harvest Centre group product manager Dave Knowles, the new 900 series had undergone systematic refinement to further improve performance and convenience.

The four models, rated with a maximum output of 242kW to 332kW (325-445hp), share the FPT Cursor 9 engine, linked to an upgraded ZF Terramatic transmission to match the higher output of these tractors.

"This continuously variable transmission features outstanding power transmission and efficiency in all speed ranges from 50 metres an hour to 50km/h," Mr Knowles said.

All AXION 900 tractors have load-sensing hydraulics with an output of 150 or 220 litres a minute and release levers for all hydraulic couplings at the rear.

"The function buttons on the armrest and multi-function control lever can be configured for any of the spool valves," Mr Knowles said.

"This reduces the driver's workload, especially during combined operations, as there is less need to change hand position."

Factory-fitted GPS steering and CLAAS telematics remote monitoring systems are available in all models and configurations.

All AXION 900 models are fitted with a universal (ISO500) tow hitch support and a six-way adjustable drawbar. A pick-up hitch is also available.

Other practical options include wide-angle mirrors with two separately adjustable fields of view, a compressed air connection mounted near the left-hand steps and a removable tool drawer with telescopic runners.

"The drawer is big enough to hold a conventional standard toolbox, allowing the on-board tool kit to be changed to suit different types of work," Mr Knowles said.

"Another useful detail for practical day-to-day use is the easily accessible, external battery terminals on all models.

"This means that the tractor can be used as a power source for other jobs, such as in-field refuelling," Mr Knowles said.