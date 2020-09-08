Jorn reveals passion for David Brown tractors

YORK importer Jorn Ib told Torque last year he was on the road to retirement before forming a new company to distribute the Fransgard range of hay and general implements, including Fransgard graders.

That was a year after he sold the Bredal Australian distributorship rights to New South Wales businessman Ben Nichols, Gunnedah.

Last week he was a participant in WANTFA's Soil Amelioration Day at Bolgart, demonstrating a six metre working width Danish-built HE-VA Sub Tiller.

It's a unique ripper featuring one front row of tynes fitted in a vee formation - 11 each side - to reduce draft loads.

Spaced 550 millimetres apart with 350mm-wide points there is an option for inclusion plates or delving points.

The machine is capable of digging to 600mm and features notched roller-packers.

It can be folded to 2.8m for transport.

During the presentation Jorn announced Burando Hill has been appointed dealers in Katanning, Esperance and Geraldton with himself handling York and surrounding districts.

Where has all the new energy come from?

"Well I just keep working," Jorn said.

Last month he finished a labour of love restoring a 1972 David Brown 1210 tractor which he was planning to display at this year's Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

That obviously didn't happen so he asked the WANTFA organisers if he could bring it along last week where it attracted a lot of admirers.

"I bought it for $500 six or seven years ago and I've been restoring it ever since," Jorn said.

"I've got a smaller 995 model at home and I would like the 1690 and 880 models to complete the series."

Jorn revealed to Torque that he is a David Brown mechanic by trade, learning in his native Denmark.

"My dad bought a David Brown as his first tractor in 1951 so I've had an association with them since I was a boy."