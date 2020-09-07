CBH feedback will go to AGM

MEMBERS of CBH Group are being strongly encouraged to take part in a grower survey which will underpin the final list of changes the co-operative will suggest to make to it's governance structure.

Throughout August, CBH chairman Simon Stead and deputy chairwoman Natalie Browning met with about 300 growers across 17 meetings, to discuss the possible governance improvements the co-op is proposing.

Some of those improvements include a reduction from 12 to 10 directors, a maximum of three terms and the introduction of a candidate assessment panel.

Mr Stead said the meetings were a great opportunity to get in front of growers from outside their areas and were conducted in a way which gave everyone plenty of time to have their say.

"They were more of a discussion than a presentation, we outlined some of the findings of the governance review and put to members some changes which we support," Mr Stead said.

"We got a range of views, as you'd expect from a diverse group like our grower base, but there was considerable support for a number of the options.

"To a degree, it didn't always start out as support, but when we went through the discussion and presented our evidence based approach, the sentiment generally shifted to that of understanding."

Wongan Hills grower Robert Sewell, who kickstarted the movement for changes to the co-op when he suggested reducing the number of directors earlier this year, attended the meeting in Calingiri on August 19.

"I was pretty happy with the meeting, the comments and the outcomes," Mr Sewell said.

"It's interesting because I've subsequently heard what was said at other meetings and it was completely opposite to what happened at Calingiri.

"You've got to go for what's achievable and that might not be everything that I wanted to see, but I was impressed that CBH has looked at every issue and tried to address what they can."

One of the most discussed changes was the reduction in the number of board members from 12 to 10, which would include a new hybrid model consisting of five district-elected member directors, one from each district, plus two Statewide-elected member directors and three independent directors.

Mr Stead said the sentiment was generally supportive as to the reasons why they put forward a smaller board, but very varied on what that should look like.

"The hybrid model which we proposed to growers was largely accepted, they could see what we were driving at with keeping the geographic coverage across the State, but looking to draw an additional two Statewide directors," he said.

"We're talking about moving towards getting the right skills in the boardroom at the time they are required and growers are understanding of the concept."

Mr Sewell said he did not see the need for zones, but if that's what is necessary to get growers to agree to some change, it won't do any harm, provided statewide voting for all zones is allowed.

"At the most recent election in zone four, only just over 50 per cent of growers voted and that's not acceptable," he said.

"It's so wrong that under the present system, where we have nine grower-elected directors, that I'm only allowed to vote for two of them, or under the new system, there'd be seven and I'm only allowed to vote for three.

"If growers continue to want their representative in their zone, that's fine, but I think everyone should be allowed to vote for them, all CBH shareholders should be allowed to vote for all directors, including the independent directors."

With the meetings now concluded, CBH will launch a grower survey with questions targeted very specifically around the improvements they are seeking to make.

"We saw 300 members on this tour, which is only a bit under 10pc of the membership, so we need to get a high level of engagement through the survey to give us confidence to take rule changes to the Annual General Meeting in February," Mr Stead said.

"Once we get the results back from that survey we will collate that and move to designing any changes that we think will be supported by the membership.

"With the AGM being in February, we need to have our Notice of Meeting with any proposed resolutions done by December."