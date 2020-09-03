Final weeks for interest-free drought loans from RIC

Farmers and farm-related small businesses have less than a month to take advantage of the soon-to-be extinguished interest-free loan offer from specialist government lender, the Regional Investment Corporation.

The lending terms for the two-year drought-related loan offer change after September 30.

Drought and AgBiz Drought loans have offered two years' interest free terms, followed by three years' interest only and then five years' principal and interest payments.

After 30 September 2020, the terms for Drought and AgBiz Drought loan applications revert to five years' interest-only and then five years' principal and interest.

"The interest-only terms for loan applications made after this date are still competitive, particularly at the current 1.92 per cent variable interest rate," said Regional Investment Corporation chief executive officer Bruce King.

"That still represents an interest payment saving of more than $150,000 for a $1 million loan over a five year period, compared to commercial rates of around 5pc."

Drought Loans were introduced to support farmers to manage, recover from and prepare for drought by covering capital outlay, everyday expenses or refinancing existing debt.

AgBiz Drought Loans support farm-related small businesses to cover expenses and pay suppliers.

Mr King said farmers and farm-related small businesses still had a chance to submit loan applications to still be eligible for the interest-free terms, but time was running out.

"If farmers or farm-related small businesses have been thinking about applying for a loan, then they should submit their application in the next few weeks.

Loan applications already received were eligible for the interest-free terms, even if a decision had not yet been made yet by RIC lenders.

Approved and settled loans would retain the full two-year interest-free term before interest payments start.

