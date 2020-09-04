Millah Murrah averages $20,384, setting new Angus record

+10 Photos by Hannah Powe and studstocksales.com





















Fifty-one years of dedicated breeding to both type and function saw good numbers of both on-site and online bidders to the 32nd annual bull sale for the Thompson family's Goonamurrah based Millah Murrah Angus stud on Thursday.



Offering 78 bulls including yearlings, 18-month-olds and two-year-olds, there was a 100 per cent clearance with the top price of $60,000 achieved.



The real excitement came for the Thompson family when their average of $20,384 was announced, which sets a new Australia Angus sale average record.

Brought forward in the catalogue, Millah Murrah Chisum Q96 demanded attention selling for the sale top price of $60,000 to a syndicate including; Josh Clift and Tom Shannon, JT Angus, Scone and Merriwa, ABS Australia and Woonallee Simmentals, South Australia.



A son of S Chisum 255 and out of a female that was described in the catalogue as one of the most exciting cows the stud has bred, Millah Murrah Brenda N8, he was backed by maternal strength that excited prospective buyers.



Tipping the scales at 836 kilograms at 17 months with a scrotal circumference of 45 centimetres, his weight for age was impressive.

Two full embryo transfer (ET) siblings also sold, including; Millah Murrah Chisum Q33 that fetched $40,000 and was purchased by Hammond Logging, Bombala, and Millah Murrah Chisum Q32 that made $26,000, being picked up by Macada Pty Ltd.

This resulted in the three siblings averaging $42,000.



In the breakdown 22 yearling bulls sold to a $32,000 top and averaged $18,000, while 22 two-year-old bulls sold to a $30,000 top and averaged $19,000. The thirty-four 18-month-old bulls sold to a $60,000 top and averaged $22,824.

The $32,000 top-priced yearling was Millah Murrah Quentin Q166, sold to Spring Hills Estate, Boyup Brook, WA.

At 13 months he was the first son of the $40,000 Millah Murrah Marlon Brando M304 to sell.



Two bulls hit the $42,000 second top price. They were Millah Murrah Quartz Q29 purchased by Innesdale Angus, Winnindoo, and Millah Murrah Kruse Time Q79 purchased by JS Grazing, Injune, Qld.

Volume buyers included; Kayatem Pty Ltd, Caven Station, Wee Jasper, who bought four for a $17,000 average, Steven and Robyn White of Roma who took home three bulls for a $16,667 average, and L and B Edwards, Lyndhurst, who purchased three to average $14,667.

The sale was conducted by Elders Bathurst with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, as the auctioneer.

