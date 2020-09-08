New site unites WA food network

A NEW website aimed at increasing healthy food availability and use in rural and remote parts of Western Australia has been developed by Edith Cowan University, with the support of Curtin University researchers.

Often a term that is not well understood, project leader and Public Health Advocacy Institute of WA (PHAIWA) director Melissa Stoneham said food security related to people having access to affordable, safe food that is stored, prepared and served in a safe and hygienic way and meets dietary guidelines.

Designed to help connect WA's food producers so they can discuss issues around food security, the Food Community website includes groups that specifically target farmers markets, community gardens, food swapping, health food promotion and food literacy.

A significant component of the website is a free advocacy course to help people make a difference to WA's food security.

"It has been developed to give community members the confidence and skills to be able to identify and ask why things are done like this and look at a whole range of advocacy strategies that are a little bit outside the box," Ms Stoneham said.

The website also includes case studies, webinars, fact sheets, local resources and infographics, on food security for its users.

Coming off the back of a two-year pilot program in the South West region looking at food security, the website was created pre-COVID and completed at about the same time the pandemic began in WA.

Ms Stoneham said results from the South West pilot had shown farmers and regulators weren't communicating with one another and that WA's food security could be improved if their engagement increased.

"The purpose of the pilot program was to try and connect the different parts of the food community up," she said.

"For example, food is produced in the South West, it's shipped to Perth for packaging and then shipped back to the South West for sale, so if we can avoid things like that through conversations and looking how we can get policy change, not only will we make our food fresher but we'll reduce food miles, costs and increase our sustainability.

"We also asked producers why they weren't taking their produce to farmers markets and found sometimes it was because of logistics or simply because they didn't have enough information."

Ms Stoneham said results from the South West study also demonstrated members of the local community weren't always aware of the systems and regulations enforced by their local governments in regards to food security.

"Through the program we were able to inform a lot of people and give them some light bulb moments on things like the requirement for permits for food stalls etc," Ms Stoneham said.

Acknowledging that the South West pocket was an accessible food bowl, she hoped the website would be cognisant of the many challenges faced by remote communities in regards to food security.

"There is a whole range of issues that we have to deal with in the more remote and regional areas of WA, with those regions often not having farms because their soils are unable to support a community or local market," she said.

"Food prices in remote stores are also usually through the roof with the food not fresh and the variety poor."

With a key role of PHAIWA to advocate for policy change, the organisation recently gave evidence at a parliamentary level to a Federal inquiry into food pricing and food security in remote indigenous communities.

"It's been good for us to make sure that the people sitting in Canberra are aware of the types of issues WA is challenged with," Ms Stoneham said.