Solid agenda for Western Beef field day

LIFE is adapting to change and those in the beef industry know that changes have not been short coming in recent years.

Beef producers are under the pump as on-farm management decisions need to consider the variation in rain patterns, increasing consumer demands, fluctuations in cost of production and saleyards/processors prices.

With pressures in mind, the Western Beef Association has built an exciting program and is holding a field day on Thursday, September 17 at Capel from 9am to 4pm.

The day is going to cover a range of topics, including the economics of different calving times and how it affects options to finish weaners.

Recent challenging seasons, combining late breaks and early finishes, have put many producers under pressure to feed lactating cows for a longer than usual period over autumn and early winter and shortage of supplements.

Some producers are for this reason reassessing their calving time.

The main concerns associated with changing calving time is suitability of weaners to market and/or the cost of finishing them on-farm.

DPIRD economist Tony Della Bosca will cover the topic, discussing practical aspects, tips, markets considerations and also introducing spreadsheets that will be made available free of charge, so producers can enter their own numbers, enabling more informed decisions.

A presentation looking at the pros and cons of purchasing or leasing land will also be delivered, with a free tool to work out options, made available.

The presentations will include time for interaction, questions and opportunity for discussion with producers that have already adopted some alternative practices.

Another highlight of the day will be a presentation by Harvest Road Group's general manager, agriculture, Kim McDougall who will provide an update on Harvey Beef's latest projects and discussing existing and new opportunities for producers.

Other members of the Harvey Beef team will also attend the day and be available for a chat.

And because it is spring, Western Beef will be covering pasture information.

A presentation on issues related to clover which may be negatively affecting animal and pasture production will be covered by Kevin Foster and Kelsey Pool, The University of WA.

There will be plenty of time for discussion and networking and opportunity to check what the host farmer is trialling in his paddock to extend this grazing season.

The day is made possible by sponsorship from Harvey Beef, DPIRD, Milne Feeds, Elders and Donnybrook Farm Services.

Due to COVID-19 safety measures, numbers will be strictly limited.

Cost is $50 a person and includes morning tea, delicious steak burger lunch and booklet.

Registration can be done on the TryBooking site or for more information contact Jeisane on Jeisane.alis@gmail.com or on 0403 327 216.