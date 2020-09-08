Sam forges path to butchery success

SAM Silvestro aims for a consistent, high-quality product at his newly established Italian butcher shop, Silvestro Butchers, at Osborne Park.

Having started in the industry as a 14-year-old, Mr Silvestro completed his four-year apprenticeship at Princi Butchers, North Perth, learning the trade from Pasquale Princi.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity I had to work for Pasquale, he taught me everything I know and helped me to get recognised in the industry," Mr Silvestro said.

Over the years Mr Silvestro excelled in his trade winning various industry awards, including being named Oceanic Festival Champion in 2009, Harvey Beef Best Butcher in 2010 and 2011 and World Butchering Challenge Champion in 2017.

After working for different butchers and with nearly 15 years' experience under his belt, Mr Silvestro felt it was time to open his own shop.

"One day I just said to my dad (Frank) I want to work for myself and I think I am capable of doing it, so why not?" Mr Silvestro said.

With the support of his father, Mr Silvestro went in search of a place to buy and came across the Main Street Osborne Park store.

"It has great parking and is in a good location," he said.

Lamb has remained a favourite for customers at Silvestro Butchers at Osborne Park, despite the higher prices recently.

Having found the ideal place it wasn't long before the shop was up and running, with Silvestro Butchers officially opening in August last year.

Mr Silvestro runs the business with the help of five to six staff members and his dad, who is retired but is always around to lend a hand.

Growing up in the Balcatta/Stirling area meant Mr Silvestro had a following of customers who recognised him and helped make the shop an early success.

"We have had a great response in our first year, we are a good team here," he said.

Mr Silvestro said a good customer relationship was essential for their business and he prided himself on providing personalised service.

"It's great we have a lot of repeat customers, we're a small business and we see the same people all the time which is fantastic," he said.

Mr Silvestro was driven by his passion for the industry, saying the food industry was satisfying because it brought people together.

"When a customer comes back and gives you a compliment there's no better feeling, you can't beat it," he said.

Having a strong customer base means that Silvestro Butchers remained consistently busy throughout the week, with a spike in sales during Christmas, Australia Day, Easter and long weekends.

They also have a strong wholesale trade, selling products to restaurants, lunch bars and pubs.

With his Italian heritage, Mr Silvestro said they were also busy from June to August - the sausage season when Italians make their homemade dried sausages.

In addition to their normal business, Silvestro Butchers also cater for events providing spit hires, meat, rolls and salads.

"We'll go to a venue and cook a whole lamb or a whole pig, then we cut it up and serve it," he said.

The catering concept was not originally a part of their business plan but came to fruition after they attended an event hosted by the Italian club in North Perth called "Let's Catch Up" on the first Wednesday of every month, with a different butcher catering each time.

Mr Silvestro said when it was their turn they did a pig on a spit and a week later received a call asking them to provide another spit for an event.

"It's become quite a popular thing," he said.

Silvestro Butchers sourceall Western Australian-grown produce, purchasing lamb and beef from Bunbury.

The business recently started purchasing some livestock from a Northam farmer to keep all their produce local and to give customers a real paddock to plate experience.

Mr Silvestro said the most popular product was T-bone steaks, which are dry-aged for 40 days.

Despite the price hikes for lamb products, Mr Silvestro said customers were still purchasing plenty of lamb, with lamb and beef being the business' biggest sellers.

"We haven't noticed any decreases in the sale of lamb, people are happy to pay a bit extra for a quality piece of lamb," he said.

Mr Silvestro said his personal favourite product at the butchers was a saffron lamb shoulder roast, which was doused in sweet mustard and garlic.

"The flavours complement each other so well, you cook it at 180 degrees Celsius in the oven and when it's done you can pull it apart with a fork and it's beautiful," he said.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for many businesses, it has helped Silvestro Butchers gain extra exposure as customers turned to their local butchers when supermarkets meat supplied came under pressure.

"It wasn't good for the world and even though we were busy, it was for the wrong reason," he said.

"It was great to see the people in the community coming and finding us, we got recognised a lot quicker so that was a bit of luck on my side."

Mr Silvestro said the best part was that people who usually shopped at the supermarkets returned after they had tried his products.

"I had compliments on how the sausages weren't fatty, how the steaks were tender, they saw the difference so that was really rewarding," he said.

In a competitive market, Mr Silvestro said he was concentrating on producing a good product that would ensure repeat customers.

"I just look at what I'm doing and what I need to do to better my business," he said.

"We just need to stick to service and quality, because that's what's going to keep customers coming back."

Though there has been a reduction in the number of butchers in the past few years, Mr Silvestro said he had seen a resurgence and people were looking to shop at butchers again.

He remained enthusiastic about developing his business.

"I wouldn't start another butcher shop, but I would like to keep this one growing,'' he said.

"We're only in year one, so we'll see how we go."