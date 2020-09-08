Kerin Poll average record reset at $3096

KERIN Poll Merino stud broke its sale average record by $592 and its Australian record for the number of rams sold at the Kerin family's 11th on-property sale at Yeoval on Monday.

The sale effected a total auction clearance of 500 rams, 50 more than the record-breaking sale last year, to gross an Australian Merino record of $1.55 million and average $3096.

Rams sold to returning established clients and new buyers from six states including NSW, Victoria, Tasmania, Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia.

Returning buyers, the Wykes family, Mount Top, Euchareena, paid $10,000 top price for a 19 micron ram among 26 purchases averaging $4058 for their family properties running approximately 10,000 ewes.

The brothers, Brett, Murray and Alan Wykes said they weren't going to let go of the ram as it was true-to-type and "pretty complete in breeding value figures, and wool type".

Three rams sold at $9000 and another three at $8000.

Kerin Poll principal Nigel Kerin said the optimism in the sheep industry spilled over to the sale's results.

"We are having a great season in many parts of Australia and commodity prices for lamb and mutton are excellent," Mr Kerin said.

"There has been a correction in wool prices, but these are more than compensated for by the incredible returns we are receiving for finishing stock, or surplus stock.

"It has shown the value of Merinos that are bred to tick all the boxes."

Mr Kerin said Merino buyers were now looking for a group of attributes in their rams which could earn them money - fertility, early maturity and high weaning weights.

And early maturing sheep translated into not only the ability to target the prime lamb market but also breed from ewe lambs.

Mr Kerin said COVID 19 was a blessing in disguise and allowed him to focus totally on clients rather than rely on field days. An extensive newsletter had also been used to inform clients on the stud's direction.

Buyers at the sale totaled 60 while many more purchased through AuctionsPlus who bought 39 rams for online buyers.

Returning for their second year were James and Katrina Ridgway who manage the 4860 hectare Gantag, Avenel, Victoria, and transitioning to breeding up for earlier turn-off of wethers and planning to join ewe lambs at seven months instead of 12 since introducing a reinvigorated pasture program.

They purchased 15 rams to $8000 twice to average $5467.

Angus and Campbell Gregory, Landsgrove Partnership, Wellington, returned and secured eight rams paying to $6000 and a $5375 average.

A syndicate including Henry and Gordon Welsh, Molong, purchased 44 rams for a $4102 average while paying up to $6500.

Hugh Crawford, Bibaringa, Wallendbeen, bought seven rams to $5500, averaging $4285 while the Stewart family, Jindabyne, Inverell, secured 20 rams, paying to $4500 and a $3250 average for their flock of 7000 ewes.

Ian Sellers and family, Corrowong, Delegate, purchased two rams for a $3000 average, topping at $4500 for an 18.7 micron woolgrower.

A Kerin Poll supporters at all - bar one sale, Jamie and Leonie Goldsmith, Compton, Coonamble, returned and purchased 16 rams to $3500, averaging $2375. They fed their 4000 ewes through the drought and are cutting 5.6 kilograms of wool averaging 19.5 micron from each eight-month shearing.

The Goldsmith's May-drop wether lambs recently sold at $128 average weighing an average 38kg at three to four months.

John Cooley, Kenilworth, Woodstock, bought 18 rams for a $3444 average while paying up to $9000 for a 19 micron ram.

Andrew and Tracee Jarrott, Bribbaree, paid an average $3667 for six rams topping at $5500, while Michael Rutherford, Standford, Bathurst, bought 11 rams to $6000, averaging $3545, and Don Macdonald, who runs Merinos on central western properties also purchased 11 rams while paying to $3000 and a $2045 average.

James Reynolds, Lake Bathurst, bought seven rams to $4000 to average $3286, while Daryl Kitto, EK Kitto and Co, Beckom, secured eight rams, paying to $3500 to average $2875.

Alex Ross, Wangalee, Holbrook, selected 10 rams for an average of $2750 and paid to $5000, and the Burgess family, Noongah, Boorowa, paid up to $3000 for their 15 rams averaging $2100.

Jeff and Frances McSpedden, The Lagoon, secured five rams to $4000, averaging $2600

Among multi-buyers were Tim and Linda Oldfield, Belalie Station, Bourke, who secured 51 rams for a $1451 average.

The sale was conducted by Bowyer and Livermore, Bathurst with Nick Fogarty and Paul Dooley. Tamworth, the auctioneers.

Full sale details in The Land September 10 edition.

The story Kerin Poll average record reset at $3096 first appeared on The Land.