Interactive map shows research hotspots

AN interactive map showing the location of field and laboratory grains research being undertaken by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is now available online.

Details of more than 250 research experiments, including the aim and the lead scientist, can be easily found with the click of an icon dotted on a satellite map.

The icons show whether the project falls under DPIRD's crop protection, crop science and grain production, soil science and crop nutrition, or crop genetics section.

DPIRD field research services manager Ian Pritchard said the map showed DPIRD's grains research trials from north of Geraldton to east of Esperance.

"This is a great resource for growers, consultants and the public to use to discover how extensive and diverse grains research is in WA and what is happening on the ground to improve productivity and profitability in the industry," Mr Pritchard said.

"The map reflects the department's significant investment in grains research, across several fronts to address local production issues and to ensure growers and industry remain at the forefront of scientific advancements to remain internationally competitive."

The trials shown include DPIRD's collaborative research with external parties, such as the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), CSIRO and The University of Western Australia (UWA).

The map includes trials at DPIRD's Merredin, Wongan Hills, Katanning, Manjimup, Carnarvon and Geraldton research facilities, as well as on many growers' properties and laboratory work at South Perth, Murdoch University and other locations.

"The trials range from improving wheat yields on sodic soils at Merredin, to improving break crop options at Calingiri, to exploring fungicide options for faba beans at Frankland to reducing heat stress on barley at Murdoch," Mr Pritchard said.

"Each trial has a trial number and contact details so interested parties can email the research scientists to find out more about the work being undertaken."

To view the map visit agric.wa.gov.au/2020trialsmap