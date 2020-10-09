Vegetable growers showered with irrigation info

AS the weather heats up, Applied Horticultural Research is encouraging vegetable growers to consider their irrigation set-ups.

The organisation has released resources via the Soil Wealth project providing Australian vegetable growers with useful resources on irrigation management.



The resources include:

VIDEO: Planning for Summer - Irrigation and Water Management

This webinar, hosted by VegNET, has a Victoria specific focus on the summer weather outlook, water availability north of the divide and preparation of irrigation systems.

Speakers and topics include:

Graeme Anderson, Agriculture Victoria: Climatic outlooks and available tools and resources for growers

Water pricing and forecast, with a focus on irrigation regions north of the Great Divide Kelvin Montagu, AHR: Managing summer crop water demands - options for making the most of your irrigation water.

DOCUMENT: Understanding Irrigation Decisions

This comprehensive publication includes case studies from a range of irrigation businesses to highlight the decisions required when considering the social, financial, agronomic, environmental and engineering aspects of irrigation.



Access the document here: https://www.soilwealth.com.au/imagesDB/news/Understandingirrigationdecisions.pdf

CHECKLIST: Pre-season Checklist K-Line Irrigation

This document includes answers to questions like, "is your system well set up? and "what do I need to check?" plus tips and checklists.



This document is valuable to all growers preparing for the new growing season.



Access the document here: https://www.soilwealth.com.au/imagesDB/news/Hunter-Starting-Smarter-Checklist-K-Line.pdf

The Soil Wealth project is managed by Applied Horticultural Research and RM Consulting Group.



Both projects are funded by Hort Innovation using the vegetable and potato research and development levy and contributions from the Australian Government.



