Sale of iconic winery a rare opportunity in Barossa

Premium Barossa winery Rolf Binder is on the market in what is expected to be one of the largest and most anticipated vineyard and assets sales in the region in the past decade.



The combined offering, currently owned by brother and sister Rolf Binder and Christa Deans, includes more than 100 hectares of premium Barossa Valley vineyards across multiple sites, as well as the winery, cellar door and multiple brands.



In addition to the Rolf Binder brand, the sale includes JJ Hahn and Magpie Estate - home of The Malcolm Shiraz, which was the first Australian wine to score 99 points from world-renowned wine advocate Robert M. Parker Jr.



Mr Binder said after 65 years of commitment to the Barossa, the time was right to lay the foundations for the business' next stage of growth.



"This is an exciting opportunity for a buyer to take a significant stake in Australia's premier wine region," he said.



"Our vineyard blocks are in the heart of the Barossa, including one directly adjacent to the key vineyards used to supply Penfolds Grange Hermitage.



"Our parents established the business in 1955 and passed the baton to Christa and me.



"We have worked hard to develop the business to what it is today.



"The time is now right to hand over the baton and watch the business fulfill its potential."



Mr Binder said they were looking for an outright sale or a partnership arrangement, with both Mr Binder and Ms Deans prepared to stay on in the short to medium term as winemakers to assist with the business transition.



READ MORE: Are virtual property valuations the way of the future?



He said the Australian wine industry was evolving and providing excellent investment opportunities, particularly at the premium end of the market.



"Wine Australia data shows domestic wine sales increased 6.1 per cent in the past year, despite COVID-19," he said.



"Internationally we've seen 3pc sales growth while average prices have jumped 16pc.



"We feel the business is well-positioned to capitalise on existing trends and emerging opportunities, with a secure and major fruit source in one of the world's most renowned wine regions combined with good water allocations, an established distribution network, growing direct-to-consumer sales and an established, motivated and highly qualified team."



The sale process is being managed by Mark Balnaves and Marc Allgrove from Evans + Ayers.



Mr Allgrove said it was anticipated the property and assets would be sold in an expressions of interest process, which would have a closing date in October, so that the transaction can be completed ahead of the 2021 vintage.



More information can be found here.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture. Sign up here to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.



The story Sale of iconic winery a rare opportunity in Barossa first appeared on Farm Online.