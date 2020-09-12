Prime farm with extraction potential

Price: EOI closing Monday, November 2, 2020 at 4pm, unless sold prior

Location: Jerdacuttup

Area: 892ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Paul Thomason 0429 110 700





HANRAHANS has come onto the open market through exclusive selling agents Nutrien Harcourts WA.

Located 28 kilometres from Hopetoun and 170km from Esperance, this farm is in a reliable rainfall district with an average of 550 millimetres falling annually.

It is also considered to be in a frost-free location.

The property has been in continuous cropping rotation of canola and wheat for many years, with the annual planting of 568 hectares and the balance has been left for pasture production and used for cattle grazing in recent times.

Hanrahans has a wonderfully comfortable, three-bedroom, one-bathroom homestead with two toilets.

It is constructed from a mixture of jarrah flooring with a jarrah timber frame and concrete flooring with steel frame.

The residence is complemented by a spacious country-style kitchen and dining room, coupled with a lounge room and a large enclosed outdoor area.

Heating is generated by a Kent tile fireplace in the dining area radiating warmth throughout the house.

All bedrooms are a generous size with a hallway leading to a freezer room area and second toilet.

Staffing needs have also been catered for with the triple-bay garage area attached close to the home that has an ablution block built into the shed.

The farm has an excellent enclosed workshop with concrete flooring.

It has been modified in recent years to be a multi-purpose space and is able to cater to shearing needs.

The property is gently undulating with natural drainage into creeklines and waterways.

Soil types are mainly sand over gravel over clay.

The majority of the fencing consists of seven-line Griplock with a single top barb and a mixture of galvanised steel and timber posts.

Established land areas have been certified by an independent farm mapping program to the following configurations: grazing area of 670ha and the arable area of 568ha.

In its previous life the farm has also been operated as an extraction business for limestone, gravel and sand.

About 25ha was used for the production of finely ground agricultural limestone and graded limestone rubble.

It is noted that a further estimation of 3.5 million tonnes of lime is still available for extraction if a new incoming buyer wishes to pursue this possibility.