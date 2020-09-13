Lifestyle option with Perth proximity

Price: $695,000

Location: Dale (Beverley)

Area: 177ha

Agent: CBRE

Contact: Phil Melville 0488 203 088

ABOUT an hour's drive from the Perth CBD, this property is on a fertile valley floor with cropping-generated income.

It has two dams and unequipped bores with a shallow water table, making it suitable for livestock and ideal for cropping and permanent tree crops (such as jujubes).

In a reliable, moderate rainfall region of about 400 millimetres per annum, the property will suit equine pursuits, a rural lifestyle, rural production business or it would be great to get in touch with the native flora and fauna.

The boundary is well fenced and is at the end of a road with no passing traffic.

This is a genuine sale and the asking price is discounted.

All offers will be considered.