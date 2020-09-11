Haddon Rig clears 228 ram for $2796 average, up $388 on last year

AVERAGE price of rams rose by $388 at the 37th annual Haddon Rig Merino stud sale at Warren on Thursday when buyers from NSW, Queensland and Western Australia purchased 228 rams for an average of $2796.

While returning buyers expected a price rise inline with current season sales all rising in ram demand, Haddon Rig stud principal, George Falkiner said he was thrilled by the result and honoured the loyalty of Haddon Rig clients.

Tyrone Merinos, Gurley, paid $12,000 top-price poll ram at Haddon Rig Merino sale, Warren. Pictured is Stuart Murdoch holding the ram with Eleanor and George Falkiner of Haddon Rig, with buyers Damien Meppen, Tyrone manager, and co-owner Angus Carrigan, Gurley.

Among the large attendance, 50 established and new clients plus four buying through AuctionsPlus, secured 228 rams from an offering of 230 with Haddon Rig daughter stud and long-term client, the Bonanza stud, Walgett paying top Merino (horned) ram price of $12,000 for a son of Wanganella 170112 growing 19.7 micron wool.

Bonanza principal, James Morris said the ram was excellent.

"He stood out above the rest. His figures are really good and he's a big upstanding ram which will fit well in our operation," Mr Morris said.

"He's very even overall and weighs 125 kilograms, so he will be joined to 70 or 80 of our elite ewes."

This year 138 Merino (horned) rams averaged $2526, an increase of $177 on last year's average.

Second top priced horn ram at $9000 was purchased by Doug and Alastair Wilson, Myall, Lightning Ridge. Pictured is Haddon Rig stud manager Andy Maclean, principal, George Falkiner, buyers Alastair and Doug Wilson, guest auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth, while Brett Smith, Elders, Walgett, holds the ram.

The number of poll rams more than double with 90 selling for a $3211 average, up $634 on last year's average.

A poll ram sold for equal top price at $12,000 to the Carrigan family's Tyrone Merinos, Gurley.

Angus Carrigan said the ram had that sire appeal about him.



"He's a big upstanding ram with a very well defined crimp and very productive skin," he said. "He'll cut a lot of wool.

"We'll go into our stud to bred our own flock rams."

Doug and Alastair Wilson, Myall, Lightning Ridge, returned to pay $9000 for the second top-priced horned ram for their western Merino enterprise.

The Jackel family, Tarbunkenup stud, Ongerup, Western Australia, returned and purchased two rams at $5000 and $4500 for their enterprise which was a daughter stud of Haddon Rig, but turned to commercial flock breeding.

Barcaldine Downs Merino stud, another Haddon Rig daughter stud at Barcaldine, Queensland, purchased eight rams averaging $4625 and topping at $8500.

Buyers of the most rams were Peter and Chris Francis, Gobothery, Forbes, whose family have been on Haddon Rig blood for more than three decades.

They purchased 18 rams for a $2222 average with their top buys being six rams at $3000 each.

The sale was conducted by Elders, Dubbo and Nutrien Livestock, Dubbo with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, guest auctioneer.

Full report in The Land September 17 edition.

