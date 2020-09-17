Got a Honda 'postie' bike? Show us

BASHED, smashed and trashed as it may be, the "postie" bike keeps on ticking.

Honda's famous CT110 has not only been delivering the mail to millions of Australians each week, it's also been ferrying farmers around paddocks for years.

With its clutchless transmission, large cushion-like seat and "luggage rack", the postie bike provided a touch of comfort to traversing the farm.

According to Wikipedia, Honda began selling the road-registerable model to the domestic market in July 2009 after almost 30 years of only being available via second-hand sale from Australia Post.

For the frugal-minded hobby farmer that managed to snatch one up, the postie bike often punched above its weight (with little regard for safety) carrying square bales of hay, powering through pelting rain or, dare it be said, giving a ride to a dog or child on the back.

Honda has now re-released the postie bike as the revamped, CT125, even making it available in perhaps the more ag-friendly "matte fresco brown" colour.

RELIABLE: The Honda CT110 is a tried and tested farm vehicle for many Aussie producers.

But surely there are still some of the old jobs out there, tucked away up the back of sheds, left to rot where they stopped in the paddock, or maybe even in full service?

We want to see the best of Australia's longserving farm postie bikes.

Send in or post a photograph of your Honda postie bike, or one you've seen, and we'll pull together a gallery, paying tribute to this unsung workhorse of Aussie ag.

This bike is still serving the team well at Maleny Dairies, near the Sunshine Coast, Qld.

FRISKY FRESCO: The revamped Honda CT125 will be available in matte fresco brown colour.

