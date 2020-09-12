Wallaloo Park late entry soars to $76,000 at Adelaide |PHOTOS

+16

































The 2020 Adelaide Stud Merino and Poll Merino Ram Sale saved the best until last with an outstanding ram with great presence and well-nourished, long stapled wool from John, Jenny, Trent and Kate Carter, Wallaloo Park, Marnoo, Vic, topping the sale at $76,000.

The 15 month old, WP 190226, was a late inclusion in the sale at lot 71 after the agents worked hard to ensure the ram could be on offer in SA.



John Carter, who had to follow the sale from home on AuctionsPlus, said the ram was earmarked for Adelaide since February but they had "given up" with border restrictions until recently being given the green light to send the ram with a carrier across the SA-Vic border.



"Adelaide was always our intention for him. We knew he was big enough for Adelaide and had the wool cut and quality and early growth," he said.

He said the 128 kilogram Poll Merino had tremendous presence with heavy wool cut and extreme staple length, about 100mm from six months growth.



"Temperament and presence are very important virtues to have which he has- you need a ram to look like a sire and stand out from the pack, but his special virtue is his productive, rich loose skin," John said.

The sale high smashed Wallaloo Park's previous high price of $52,000 which they received a few years ago at their on-property sale.



190226 had plenty of depth in pedigree, sired by Wallaloo Park 150422 which has bred well for numerous studs and had sons in 2019 sell up to $70,000.



The Adelaide sale topper was out of a Wallaloo Park Maximus ewe.

After an opening bid of $20,000 for the 21.1 micron ram Wallaloo Park auctioneer Gordon Wood quickly added up the bids.



Paul Cousins, Cousins Merino Services, eventually put in the winning bid of $76,000 on behalf of Kamora Park, Sandalwood and Seymour Park Poll, Narrogin, WA, with semen shares selling to Brimanna, Jaburee, Minta, Woolkabin and Kedleston Park studs.



"He has great, bold, white wool which is really going to suit our harsh environment here in SA and he had good ASBVs too so that helped," Mr Cousins said.

Pushing the syndicate all the way on the ram which had a 44.2mm eye muscle depth and 6.8mm fat depth measurement was the Daniell family, White River stud, Poochera.



Cousins Merino Services also put together the syndicate that bought the $70,000 second highest priced ram.



Offered by Geoff and Bernadette Davidson Moorundie stud, Keith, the NE 073 son was knocked down to Minta stud, Mount Cooper and Wirringa Park, Nyabing, WA, with semen shares also sold to several studs.



The 21.8 micron ram had wool tests including a 3.7SD, 17.0CV and 98.7CF.

All four of Moorundie's rams made five figures, averaging $28,750 to top the stud averages.

Vendors of $100,000 ram Smithy, Peter and Marianne Wallis received $46,000 for a half brother- both rams being sons of Moorundie NE073.

The 18.1M ram, Glenlea Park 190216, which weighed 119kg sold to Ravecchia Poll Merino stud, Orange, NSW.

Glenlea Park's five rams averaged $17,200.

Despite the smaller crowd and lack of interstate buyers being able to be at the sale the event maintained its mantle as the premier multi-vendor sale in Australia.



After a 10 minute delay to the start time due to a technical glitch with Auctions Plus, 59 of 67 rams from 20 SA and Vic studs averaged $11,941- down less than $100 on the 2019 result and a great result given the tumble in wool prices.



Last year 66 of 73 rams averaged $12,045.



Fresh from topping the Classings Classic Poll Merino sale at Murray Bridge, the Schroeder family, Gunallo stud, Panitya, Vic, were again among the high prices.

They received $37,000 for lot 56, with the 19.4M, Gunallo 190463, headed to Hamilton Run stud, Jamestown.

SA has long been the home of some of the nation's best Poll Merinos but this year it was even more evident with just five horned rams in the offering.



These averaged $7000.



The $12,000 highest priced Merino ram was offered by George and Sophie Millington, Collinsville, Hallett, at lot 5.

The 18.6M Masterbuilt 53 son was knocked down to AG&GM Carmody, Mittakeri stud, Kulin, WA.

Collinsville kicked off the sale with its five rams averaging $12,800 and topping at $21,000 for lot 1.

*MORE TO COME

