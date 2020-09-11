Red Hill and Ardess clears all sale stock

The sun shone and the vendors were smiling at Red Hill and Ardess Australian Whites, annual sale at Wongarbon on Friday.



Top price $8500 Ardess 190276 with agent Brad Wilson, Nutrien, Dan Colley, Grudgury stud manager, Bedgerebong and Ardess vendor Robert Gilmore.

The 78 rams and 66 ewes all sold for a 100 per cent clearance and a stud record top of $8500 and $5400 respectively.



The 8 stud rams sold for a top of $8500 and average of $3388, 70 flock rams sold to a top of $5000 and $2323 average. The stud ewes sold to a $5400 top and $1904 average.



The Ardess stud ram tag ARD 190276 sired by Ardess 170130 and out of Ardess 180013 secured the $8500 top price purchased by Murray Dykes of Bedgerabong for his commercial and stud operation.

Top price stud ewe purchasers Joe and Steve Pederick, Sans-Souci with Red Hill vendor Robert Endacott holding Tag RH190290, their favourite purchase.

The last ewe of the catalogue rose to the top price of $5400, the Red hill Tag RH190294 ewe was scanned in lamb with twins to sire RH 190229, purchased by Joe and Steve Pederick from Sans-Souci, Tamworth.

The Pederick family followed up their first time purchasing from the 2019 sale to secure the bulk of the ewe draft, taking home 12 stud ewes for their Tamworth based stud operation.



They particularly favoured tag RH 190290 a November drop ewe scanned in lamb, who they purchased for $3200, their draft averaged $3542.



The sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock and knocked down by Brad Wilson.

