Free sessions to highlight harvest efficiencies

GRAIN losses during harvesting equate to significant lost income for growers across Australia every year.

To support growers in their efforts to reduce harvest losses and improve operations at harvest time, the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) is hosting a series of free harvester forums.

The half-day forums will focus on harvest loss reduction, harvest weed seed control (HWSC) and prevention of harvester fires.

Growers, advisers and contractors participating in the forums will learn from their peers about the strategies they employ to improve harvest practices.

The harvester forums will be facilitated events and will also feature presentations by industry experts to assist growers in ensuring more grain goes in the bin.

GRDC grower relations manager -west, Lizzie von Perger, said the practical, interactive forums would include information about how harvest losses could be accurately measured and how to identify where losses were occurring.

"Farm survey data from the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) shows that average Australian farm grain losses at harvest are $96,000 each year," Ms von Perger said.

"Taking a bit of extra time to measure harvest losses can pay off, given the potential losses that are on the line.

"According to the GRDC Harvest Losses fact sheet, an estimated $98 million of canola is lost each year out the back of harvesters in Western Australia alone."

Co-ordinated by Primary Sales Australia, the forums are being held across the southern, northern and western grain growing regions.

In WA, forums will be conducted at regional locations:

- West River on Wednesday, September 23, 10am-2pm.

- Kojonup on Thursday, September 24, 8am-12 noon.

- Cuballing on Thursday, September 24, 1.30-5.30pm.

The WA forums will feature experts Peter Newman (Planfarm), Ben White (Kondinin Group) and Peter Broley (Primary Sales Australia).

Topics include understanding the impact of harvest loss, how to measure it and how to change your harvester to reduce losses; the latest HWSC information, sharing how to set up for effective HWSC using mill systems, chaff decks and chaff lining; and reducing the risk of harvester fires.

Details about the WA forums can be found on the GRDC website via https://grdc.com.au/events/list.

For registration enquiries call Sarah Hyde, of the Facey Group, at eo@faceygroup.org.au or via 0428 882 828.

Attendance at the WA events will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.