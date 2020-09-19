Seabys win Soklich & Co jewellery prize

A MUKINBUDIN farming couple are the winners of the Soklich & Co $3000 jewellery voucher prize giveaway, supported by Farm Weekly through its print and digital mediums.

CBH director Jeff Seaby filled out the entry form in his wife Tracey's name, saying if they were lucky enough to win they intended to have a ring made using a pink diamond, bought recently as an investment.

Ms Seaby said she could not believe her luck when told of the news.

"That is so exciting," Ms Seaby said.

"Thank you so much.

"I do remember Jeff mentioning he had put an entry in, but I didn't think any more of it.

"He enters everything because as he says you have to be in it to win it.

"The kids (her two adult daughters) will be so jealous.

"There has to be some rewards for old age."

Mukinbudin farmer Jeff Seaby (right) learned of his and wife Tracey's win in the Soklich & Co $3000 jewellery voucher giveaway while attending the Chirniminup Dohne ram sale with his son-in-law Cameron White.

The online competition, which was launched through Farm Weekly's Virtual Agricultural Field Day publication on August 20 and hosted on the Soklich & Co website, received 239 entries.

The winner was drawn via a computer generated program at the Soklich & Co showroom in Angelo Street, South Perth, on Monday.

Like the Seabys, who are third-generation farmers, Soklich & Co also boasts three generations of family ownership.

The company was started 57 years ago by Frank Soklich and his son Daniel, father of current owner and wholesale diamond specialist Chris Soklich, who now runs the business with his wife and registered jeweller Lexie.