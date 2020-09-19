Two parcels present diverse opportunity

Price: EOI closing Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4pm

Location: Brookton

Area: 15.01ha, 0.96ha

Agent: Ray White Rural WA

Contact: Jeremy Genders 0429 689 920





THESE two parcels provide excellent opportunities to purchase a small block within easy driving distance from Perth in the thriving town of Brookton.

Tamleroy spans 15.01 hectares of vacant land on two titles and is zoned rural township.

It has access to Brookton Highway, Young Crescent and Robinson Road.

Scheme water and three-phase power are connected at the highway end of the block.

There is a display shed at the front with three wagons and a feature limestone entrance with wagon wheels.

This block would be ideal for a trucking depot, a commercial business that requires highway frontage and plenty of space, or for a rural retreat close to Perth.

There's also future subdivision potential.

House Block covers 0.96ha and is zoned commercial.

Circa 1990, the house has three bedrooms, one bathroom, two toilets, an office, open-plan living area, a large semi-enclosed verandah with roll-up café blinds and a carport.

The bathroom and kitchen were recently upgraded.

The house is insulated, has ducted air-conditioning, an 80,000 litre rainwater tank, three-phase power, scheme water and a separate two-car lockable garage with power

Additional infrastructure includes an 11 metre x 9m shed with a service pit and power, an 18m x 20m shed/workshop with three-phase power, three sections of solar panels and a 16kVA Lister generator connected to the house as a backup power source.

There are also two display sheds (30m x 6m and 11m x 5m) with restored antique wagons and farming implements which are a feature of the property.

The property is bordered by 200 millimetre pine railings and blue metal driveways throughout, which are two of the other features that are too numerous to mention.