Long-term lease chance at West Kulin

Price: Lease by tender closing Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 4pm

Location: West Kulin

Area: 1843ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Jeff Douglas 0427 425 689





A RARE, long-term lease opportunity has arisen at West Kulin with the listing for the lease of Bilgering Soak.

The property changed hands under the guidance of well-known Elders Real Estate sales representative Jeff Douglas in 2015 and has since been under lease to the one tenant.

The owner has again brought the property onto the lease market, for a five-year term, making it one of the longer-term leases on offer.

The property comprises 1843 hectares, of which about 1411ha is considered good cropping country.

Of the remainder there is about 150ha of Tagasaste plantations, which is all fenced and watered to facilitate grazing.

Featuring undulating country set high in the landscape, the property has a good long-term fertiliser history including super and potash applied to pastures in past years.

It is cropped to capacity, although fencing and other sheep infrastructure including water supplies, a shearing shed and yards, are all in serviceable condition.

Ample water is available from three connections to scheme water, as well as soaks and dams.

Well fenced into 23 paddocks, the farm has good infrastructure including a four-bedroom home.

Also available as part of the lease is a three-stand shearing shed, steel sheep yards which are in good condition, three machinery sheds and two fertiliser sheds.

This property is offered for lease by tender, closing Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The lease will commence on Monday, March 1, 2021 and will run for five years.

The lease will be for cropping and sheep.