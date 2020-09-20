Well established property offers scale

WITH more than 100 years of rich family history, it's time for Hazel Glen Farm to change hands.

The property measures a vast 3513 hectares on multiple locations, creating appeal for buyers seeking a quality, large-scale enterprise, or it can be sold separately, favouring those looking for a smaller parcel.

Hazel Glen Farm has a great mix of soils and comprehensive records are available to interested parties.

The homestead is a modern brick and iron house with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a below ground swimming pool and a solar system.

The quality infrastructure continues with the outbuildings, including modern sheds, fertiliser storage and various silos.

The property is well watered with 10 dams and multiple scheme water connections.

The listing comprises the following parcels, which can be sold individually:

Hazel Glen of about 2363ha with the homestead;

Bobs spanning 400ha with a four-bedroom, one-bathroom home;

Berts covering 399ha and consists of sheep yards and scheme water; and

Brayshaws of 349ha with scheme water.

Tender documents are to be lodged at Morgan Sudlow & Associates, 93A Waratah Avenue, Dalkeith, 6009.