Digital tech hub to help regional Aussies get connected

THE National Farmers' Federation will develop and operate a new regional digital technology hub, which will be a one-stop-shop for regional residents and businesses looking to expand their digital capabilities.

The hub will provide free information for people looking to find the right telecommunication solutions for their homes and businesses, including how to use different technologies and how to trouble-shoot issues.

National Farmers' Federation (NFF) president Fiona Simson said the approach of "by country people, for country people" would be the foundation of how the hub was delivered.

"COVID-19 has shown us a glimpse of what's possible, with remote work enabling more people to take advantage of the great lifestyle in regional Australia," Ms Simson said.

"It's never been more crucial to help people in regional areas get connected and stay connected. The Digital Tech Hub will help them take full advantage of connected technologies."

Regional Communications Minister Mark Coulton said the NFF had a demonstrated understanding of regional Australia, and the connectivity needs of Australians living and working outside the major cities.



"The Hub will be a resource for all regional, rural and remote Australians," Mr Coulton said.

"People will be able to access support over the phone, through social media and online, to help solve issues with their phone and internet services, find the latest applications for their homes or businesses, and understand their rights as consumers and where to go to escalate faults."

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said the government recognised regional Aussies had unique needs and faced different challenges when it comes to digital technologies.

"The new Digital Tech Hub will support people in regional Australia with information to find the right telecommunication solutions for their homes and businesses, and better harness the benefits of connectivity and technology," Mr Fletcher said.

NFF will work closely with the Better Internet for Rural, Regional and Remote Australia (BIRRR) team.

NFF president, Fiona Simson said the Digital Tech Hub is an exciting project for regional Australia and their organisation.

BIRRR co-founder Kristy Sparrow said her team had "literally spent tens of thousands of hours on troubleshooting" issues with regional Australians, gaining extensive skills and experience.

"We know many regional consumers still find telecommunications in the regions difficult to navigate," Ms Sparrow said.

"As a group who knows better than anyone the on-the-ground connectivity challenges facing rural, regional and remote Australia, we wish the NFF team well."

