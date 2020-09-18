John McKillop named as new red meat boss

Prominent agribusiness leader John McKillip has been appointed as the new independent chair of the Red Meat Advisory Council, taking the reigns from outgoing chair, Don Mackay.

Mr McKillop has extensive agribusiness experience, having served on the boards of Meat & Livestock Australia, Dairy Australia, Cubbie Cotton, Dairy Farmers Milk Cooperative and Hassad Australia.



RMAC Board Selection Committee Chair Chris Mirams was thrilled to have a number of candidates with strong credentials and experience and congratulated Mr McKillop on his appointment.



"Mr McKillop has a diverse background across many aspects of the red meat supply chain," Mr Mirams said.



"He brings with him considerable experience in agriculture, global marketing, financial management, strategic planning and corporate governance.



"We have every confidence he has the ability to build on his already strong, industry-wide networks to ensure the role of RMAC remains relevant to the needs of its stakeholders."



Mr Mirams said the Independent Chair would continue to develop RMAC as the strategic leader of the red meat industry, ensuring the best outcomes for the whole red meat sector.



Mr McKillop has most recently served as Chair of LAWD Pty Ltd - a valuation and transaction service in the Australian agribusiness sector and recently as Chair of CBRE Agribusiness overseeing the development of strategy and staff development.



"Mr McKillop's appointment reflects RMAC's commitment to delivering on our shared industry vision and direction in Red Meat 2030, to double the value of Australian red meat sales as the trusted source of the highest quality protein," Mr Mirams said.



Mr Mirams also extended his congratulations to outgoing Chair Mr Don Mackay for his key role in driving the sector's strategy and growth, and guiding RMAC through the development of Red Meat 2030 and the MoU review.



John McKillop will assume the chair from Don Mackay on 1 October 2020



The story John McKillop named as new red meat boss first appeared on Farm Online.