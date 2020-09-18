Gooramma tops at $15,500, ave $2300

STUD and commercial interest in the thick, early maturing type that Gooramma Poll Dorsets have been striving to breed over the past 50 years, saw rams sold to a number of states and a full clearance of 136 head.

Overall the Corcoran family sold all 136 lots on offer in their annual sale held at Galong today, resulting in a $15,500 top and $2300 total sale average.

Twenty-two stud rams kicked off the auction, selling to a $15,000 top and averaging a solid $5968.

Victorian return buyer Esther Glasgow of Estjam Poll Dorsets, Woolsthorpe, teamed up with new client Daniel Lutz, Loffler Poll Dosets, Henty, Vic, to secure the eye-catching $15,500 sale-topper in Gooramma 102-2019.

A single-born son of Tattykeel 52-2010 'Meat Machine' and out of Gooramma 143-2013, the May-drop weighed 138 kilograms with an eye muscle depth (EMD) of 58 millimetres, and eye muscle width (EMW) of 109mm, and eye muscle area (EMA) of 48.7 square centimetres and fat depth of 9mm.

He boasted an Lambplan estimated breeding value (EBV) of 0.48 for birthweight (BWT), 6.91 for weaning weight (WWT), 9.51 for postweaning weight (PWT), 1.22 for postweaning eye muscle depth (PEMD), -0.53 for postweaning fat depth (PFAT) and 141 for Terminal Carcase Production Index (TCP).

James Corcoran Snr and James Corcoran Jnr holding the $14,000 second top-priced ram purchased by Henry Cameron of Penshurst, Vic through AuctionsPlus. Photo: Hannah Powe

Also from Victoria, Henry Cameron of Penshurst, made the final bold bid of $14,000 through AuctionsPlus to secure Gooramma 82-2019 for the second top price of $14,000.



A leading example of the type of Poll Dorset the Corcoran family is trying to breed at Gooramma, he was by the 2018 high-selling Gooramma 220-2017 'Ribeye' that sold for $18,000 and out of Gooramma 614-2017.

James Corcoran Snr with Brendan and James Sharpe of Amelie Poll Dorsets, Uralla, and their $13,000 third top-priced purchase held by James Corcoran Jnr alongside auctioneer Rick Power, Nutrien. Photo: Hannah Powe

Brendan and James Sharpe of Amelie Poll Dorset stud at Uralla made the trip down to secure a new stud sire in Gooramma 41-2019 for $13,000.



By Tattykeel 52-2010 'Meat Machine' and out of Gooramma 46-2017, he weighed 136kg with an EMD of 56mm, EMW of 106mm, EMA of 45.7 sq cm and fat depth of 8mm.



A semen share in Gooramma 41-2019 was immediately sold to losing bidders Will Milroy of Rangeview Poll Dorsets, Tasmania.

Gooramma co-prinicpal James Corcoran said to see their rams go into leading studs is humbling and satisfying.



Western Australian breeders CM and VM Marwick of Wrenpark stud, Mumballup, also featured in the buyers list, selecting one stud ram for $5500.

The interest in rams was strong throughout the sale with 114 flock rams sold to a $2200 top and $1647 average.

The largest volume buyers were CP and JM Heffernan of Biala who bought 11 rams, and Black Wallaby Pastoral through Bassingthwaighte Livestock, and JW Parkman of Chantioleer, Murringo, who each bought 10 rams.

The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions and Bassingthwaighte Livestock and Property Marketing with Rick Power selling the stud rams, and Charlie Croker (Nutrien) and Lach Bassingthwaighte (BLPM) sharing duties for the flock offering.

Full report in next week's The Land newspaper.

The story Gooramma tops at $15,500, ave $2300 first appeared on The Land.