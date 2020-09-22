Poll Merino rams at Pooginook reach $7000, 279 av $2624

Alex Burns, Paraway Pastoral Co, Bulls Run, Wagga Wagga looking over the next generation Poll Merino sires at Pooginook, Jerilderie.

The Pooginook stud, at Jerilderie operated by the Paraway Pastoral Co and under the management of John Sutherland combines visual and ASBV classing to breed a Merino that is profitable, ethically raised and can handle multiple climates.



To that end Mr Sutherland noted the 2019 drop rams on offer had been grazed under commercial conditions and managed in weight groups to meet target weights thus ensuring their genetic potential has been expressed.



"You can be assured the visual and measured traits will reflect the ram's genetics," he assured ram buyers before the auction sale.



Sale results - 279/284 sold to top $7000 and average $2625.



Poll Merino rams - 223/226 sold to top $7000 and average 2631

Merino rams - 56/58 sold to top $4000 and average $2598.

The top priced ram at $7000 was purchased by Jock and Jenny Clappin, Ballochmyle Grazing Co, Cranbrook, WA, longterm clients of the Pooginook stud.

Bought through Pooginook stud breeding consultant David Taylor, the ram will be heading for stud duties where the Clappin family operate a Merino enterprise which concentrates on wool cut per hecatre produced by easy care sheep.

Other good sales included one Poll Merino at $6000 bought by North Yathong Pastoral Co, Jerilderie: one Poll Merino at $6000 purchased by Tupra Pastoral Co, Oxley and one Merino ram bought by Wynyard Pastoral Co, Seymour for $4000.

The sale was settled by Nutrien Ag Solutions with Peter Godbolt (Nutrien) and Nick Gray (Elders) taking the bids.

Full sale report this week.

