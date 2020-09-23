Show goes on at McIntosh & Son field day

COVID-19 has been responsible for multiple events changes in Western Australia and the recent McIntosh & Son Field Day was one of them.

The inaugural event organised by the company's Wongan Hills branch, showcased a range of products and attracted more than 100 farmers.

According to Wongan Hills branch manager Aaron Sasche, the event vindicated the decision.

"With no Dowerin event this year we decided to provide an opportunity for farmers to see what we would have exhibited with the bonus of seeing a lot of the products in action," Mr Sasche said.

"A lot of guys drove the tractors and sprayer and the excavator, which they wouldn't have been able to do at Dowerin."

Chris Helliwell (left), and Matt Helliwell, Maya, flank Darkan farmer and inventor Ray Harrington while checking out a Harrington Seed Destructor.

Miller national product manager Trent Kensett-Smith (left), Matt Sewell and Gilbert Ackland, Wongan Hills.

Miller product specialist Mike Symes (centre), Campbell Jones and Brian Jones, Cowcowing.

Craig Bowles, Wongan Hills, operates a LiuGong excavator.

Kirk Fuchsbichler (left), Koorda, Daniel Nickson and Logan Nickson, Kalannie.

Ground Hog principals Nadia and Jack Auldist, O'Connor, McIntosh & Son director Stuart McIntosh, Perth and Duraquip directors Garry and Rodney Richardson, Gnowangerup, next to the Seed Storm seeding bar built by Duraquip, with Ground Hog seeding modules.