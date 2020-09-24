Seven Oaks South Poll Merino tops at $3900

IT was business as usual for the Merredin Breeders' Ram Sale at the Merredin ram shed recently.

Seven Oaks South and Carribber Poll Merino studs held their annual ram sales which were impacted by seasonal conditions, seeing the top price down $1200 on last year's price.

There were long-term clients at the sale -- which once again took out the top priced rams - as well as a few keen newcomers checking out the quality on offer.

Before the sale Seven Oaks South principal Matt Barnett said he wasn't too worried about what he got for the rams, as long as the customers were happy.

"Seasonal conditions dictate the prices," Mr Barnett said.

"We always have a couple of buyers in and out each sale.

"We've had a reasonable season on the farm this year but it's starting to dry out now.

"We could do with some more rain - there's some expected in the next 10 days or so."

Mr Barnett offered 108 rams - which he had thoroughly inspected and selected prior to the sale to ensure the best of the stud was offered.

A couple of rams were dropped from the list at the last minute prior to being transported to the yards.

Elders auctioneer Wayne Manoni conducted the sale - and was surprised with the constrained bidding on what he said were a fantastic line up of well nourished rams for both studs.

"It has been an interesting year," Mr Manoni said from the rail.

"Sheep do not carry COVID so you can safely give them a kiss later."

Bidding started lower than expected at $2000 for the first ram but soon picked up to the top price of $3900 at lot three.

Gabyon Pastoral Co principal Andrew Gillam, Dongara, purchased just two rams at the sale - lots two and three.

Gabyon Pastoral Co has been a top buyer at the annual sale for a number of years - last year they purchased the top ram for $5100.

Mr Gillam said the rams would be given a few months to settle into the new environment and get used to the feed before being put to work in January.

"We are very happy with the buy," Mr Gillam said.

"They make a good addition to the flock."

Both of the rams had a body weight of 108 kilograms, a wool weight of 5.5kg (for the top price) and 6.8kg, with a micron of 20.5 and 20.6.

The Seven Oaks South sale totalled $127,250 with an average price of $1235.

While the top price was lower than last year, the average and total prices were in line with last year's result, as Mr Barnett expected.

Volume buyers during the sale were Sharman Farms, Cadoux, which purchased 13 rams for an average of $1208 with a top price paid of $1800.

Nutrien Livestock Merredin entered the sale midway through but managed to pick up eight rams, paying $700 each.

Dulebanyundy Farm, Merredin, purchased six rams for $10,500 in total, with a top purchase price of $2100.

SR & N Crees & Co, Merredin, bought five rams at an average of $2240 with a top purchase of $3000.

Kianna Farms, Burracoppin, brought five rams with a top price of $3100.

Buyers dropped off in numbers when it came to the Carribber line up during the sale.

The lack of competition saw the top price drop to $2100, bought by the top price buyer of last year, Simon Penny of Greenhills Farming Co, York.

Volume buyer during the Carribber ram sale at Merredin was SJ & TS Higgins, Muntadgin, which purchased 12 rams to a top of $1100. With one of the Higgins family ram purchases was Carribber principal Richard Steel (left), Luke and Sarah Higgins, Muntadgin, Lauren, Robyn and James Steel, with Elders Merredin branch manager Andrew Peters.

The top priced ram recorded a body weight of 81kg, an 18.2 micron wool, and a comfort factor of 99.7 per cent on August 20, 2020.

Mr Penny only purchased one other ram for $1700.

Carribber co-principal Robyn Steel said it was disappointing to not sell more rams on the day but considering the seasonal conditions it was good to see less going back to the farm.

Of the 58 offered 39 sold - and they went for an average of $929, slightly less than last year.

Volume buyers on the day were SJ & TS Higgins, Muntadgin, which purchased 12 rams with a top price of $1100.

BA Harvey and Sons, Moorine Rock, purchased eight rams with a top of $1600.

D & T Butler purchased seven rams for $5250, with a top purchase price of $950.